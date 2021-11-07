Glentoran would be keen on signing former Linfield ace Michael O’Connor, admits Mick McDermott

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott last night admitted he would be interested in bringing striker Michael O’Connor to the BetMcLean Oval.

The 22-year-old striker, who spent a spell across town at Big Two rivals Linfield, is reportedly on his way out of Shelbourne, who have recently appointed former Republic of Ireland and Newcastle United winger Damien Duff as manager.

O’Connor is no stranger to East Belfast club as his brother Ciaran is part of McDermott’s squad, although he is currently out injured.

“We tried to buy Michael O’Connor before when he was at Linfield,” declared McDermott. “We offered £10,000 for him, but we were turned down. He then left for nothing a few months later.

“He is a good player – and we are always looking for good players. I heard Shelbourne are to release him. Paul Millar does a lot of our recruitment stuff and he brings the options to me. We have multiple targets for January transfer window.”