Glentoran’s Conor McMenamin in line to make shock return from suspected broken leg against Cliftonville

Danske Bank Premiership

Glentoran star Conor McMenamin is in contention to play against Cliftonville today after making a stunning comeback from a suspected broken leg.

The 27-year-old Northern Ireland forward was stretchered off against Coleraine at The Showgrounds last Friday night and it was feared he had suffered a broken leg as initial reports from The Oval suggested McMenamin would be out for six to eight weeks minimum.

But those fears were allayed by an MRI scan last weekend that showed the damage caused to the gifted player’s left lower leg was not as bad as expected. McMenamin resumed training during the week and may play some part in today’s game.

“Since last Friday’s injury Conor has been seen by and consulted with our own Glentoran medical team, the IFA senior doctor, specialists and consultants at Kingsbridge medical centre: the consensus is now that the bone is in tact”, read a Glentoran statement released yesterday.

It is a remarkable turnaround for Glentoran's standout player so far this season, and will be a boost for manager Mick McDermott going into today's encounter.

Whether he features today or not, and that decision will be made in consultation with medical staff and the player himself, he will be back in action much sooner than anticipated as the Glens look to re-establish their title credentials.

They trail Larne by six points at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership, but have two games in hand.

McMenamin was crocked by a tackle from behind made by Larne defender Dean Jarvis that required medical attention from both benches for six minutes before he was taken to hospital in significant pain.

An x-ray revealed 'a crack', according to Glentoran sources, and McMenamin was taken for an MRI scan last Saturday night to determine the extent of the injury.

He was spotted watching Derry City's FAI Cup success over Shelbourne a week ago alongside former Candystripes defender and Glentoran team mate Paddy McClean.

McDermott slammed Jarvis' tackle as a 'leg-breaker', called for more protection for his stylish player from referees and appealed to referee Steven Gregg to change his on-field decision to issue Jarvis with a yellow rather than a red card.

Thankfully, it was not a leg-breaking challenge as the east Belfast club confirmed their star man was back in action this week.

“We are pleased to announce that Conor McMenamin has been cleared to take part in training”, read the statement.

“After initial X-rays a ‘spiral fibula fracture’ was diagnosed; since that time, we as a Club, have worked tirelessly to provide Conor with further in-depth assessments and scans.

