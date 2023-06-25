Glentoran’s Conor McMenamin ponders transfer request to force Scottish Premiership move

Glentoran's Conor McMenamin is keen on a move across the water

Conor McMenamin is considering handing in a transfer request at Glentoran in order to push a move to St Mirren through.

St Mirren have upped their bid for the Glentoran star to £75,000 in an attempt to land the international but the Glens have said no.

The gifted 28-year-old forward is desperate to get a shot at a career in England or Scotland, a dream he has been open and honest about wanting to achieve.

Manager Warren Feeney does not want to stifle McMenamin’s hopes of a career across the water, but feels £75,000 is an unreasonable offer.

He and the board are united in believing, due to his form with both Glentoran and Northern Ireland, offers should begin at six figures.

McMenamin knows he may not get a better chance to move across the water than this summer and is desperate to progress his career to the highest level possible.

He has told friends that he is prepared to hand in a transfer request to Glentoran this week in an effort to pursue his dream.

Whether St Mirren have the money and the appetite to make the deal happen remains to be seen, with Oval sources saying the ball is in the Scottish club’s court.

Sunday Life Sport understands the Saints, managed by former international coach Stephen Robinson, made an initial bid of £50,000 for the 28-year-old from Downpatrick, who impressed coming off the bench twice for Northern Ireland last week.

This was rejected so the Paisley club returned with an offer of £75,000, with the potential of some add-ons to any deal.

The Glens said no again and made a counter-offer, outlining what the club wanted in order to make the deal happen.

There is other interest in McMenamin, who has a year left of his current deal at The Oval, but no firm offers bar St Mirren’s latest offer.

Coincidentally, the Buddies will face Glentoran on Wednesday night at Blanchflower Park in a testimonial game for Marcus Kane.

The matter is sure to come up as Robinson is keen on McMenamin, boosted by positive reports from the international camp where St Mirren coach Diarmuid O’Carroll also assists Michael O’Neill.

Meanwhile, Feeney has moved quickly in the market to snap up Daire O’Connor from Ayr United.

The 26-year-old from Arklow enjoyed a bright spell with Cliftonville in the 2020/21 season before moving to Scotland.

“I’ve been in talks with Paul (Millar) and Warren since Warren was appointed and I’ve been very impressed with what they told me about how they plan to play and the part I can play in that,” said O’Connor.

“Also, they were so keen to sign me that it was an easy decision for me.

“It’s very exciting and I can’t wait to get training for Europe and the start of the new season.”

Glens chief Feeney commented: “Daire comes here with a great pedigree. He’s a super player, very quick and direct, who puts opponents under pressure and on the back foot.

“It’s good that he knows this League and how to perform at the level we need. Daire is a very exciting player who’ll add more quality to our attack.”