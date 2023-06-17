Glentoran’s Conor McMenamin relishing role with Northern Ireland and reiterates call for move

Conor McMenamin has spoken about his joy at being involved with Northern Ireland again, having the opportunity to work with Michael O’Neill for the first time and reiterated his desire to leave Glentoran in the summer.

To that end Sunday Life Sport understands that Scottish Premiership side St Mirren, managed by Northern Ireland native Stephen Robinson, are now extremely keen on McMenamin while there remains interest in the winger from English League Two outfit and long-time admirers Gillingham as well as from abroad.

For McMenamin that is at the back of his mind at the moment as he focuses on the international scene having impressed as a second half substitute in Friday’s dramatic 1-0 defeat to Denmark in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

It was McMenamin’s fifth cap and in every appearance he has added a spark to the side with his willingness to run with the ball and drive at defenders. You would think he has a shot at more game time versus Kazakhstan in Belfast on Monday night.

“I’m confident at the moment and I feel I’ve done well for Northern Ireland every time I’ve got a chance,” said the 27-year-old.

“This was my first appearance under the new boss and I was trying to impress him, do well for the team and try and help the team and hopefully I did that.”

Asked about working with O’Neill after missing the March double header through injury, McMenamin stated: “It’s been brilliant. I had a two week training camp and then this week. I’m getting to know the manager and his staff. It’s been really enjoyable and to come on it makes the hard work over the last three weeks worthwhile but obviously the outcome could have been a lot better.”

On that outcome all the chat post-match in Denmark on Friday related to Callum Marshall’s injury time leveller which was ruled out for offside against Jonny Evans after a lengthy VAR check.

“It was one of the biggest highs and lowest lows,” said the Glentoran hero.

“I tried to run after Callum after he scored and he was halfway up the stand! Obviously there was great emotion and I felt it was a great reward for all our hard work.

“Then when the VAR decision went on and on and it felt like a lifetime I thought it wasn’t going to go for us.

“The boys worked their socks off and did really well in a place like Denmark only to have it taken away by such fine margins. It is heartbreaking but we can take a lot of positives into Monday night.

“It’s a massive game against Kazakhstan. We will have our fans behind us at home and we’ll take the game to them and try to get three points which would be vital.”

McMenamin ended the season on a high with the Glens inspiring them into Europe with dynamic displays in the Play-Offs. Since then speculation has been rife about his future.

He says: “I’m trying to block it out at the moment and concentrate on Northern Ireland but I want to move away and Glentoran know that.

“It is early days in the window and I’ve made it clear to Glentoran that I would like to go and try and play at the highest level possible and hopefully playing for Northern Ireland will help me get to that higher level.”