Golf’s last closed shops need to get rid of the silver spoon and open up to everyone 

I’m very lucky that I have a good selection of close-knit friends that I trust implicitly — and I’ve got sport to thank for bringing me into contact with most of them.

There’s nothing I like or enjoy more than a round of golf out in the fresh air and being on the fairways with some of them. It’s the perfect way to spend a few hours of recreation and leisure.

However, when I was growing up as a kid, golf was a sport I never really considered simply because back then a lot of golf clubs were closed shops geared towards the upper class and definitely not for the working class like myself.

Firstly, the costs to join were out of the question for the ordinary 5-8 and anytime I did manage a game, I must admit I felt pretty uncomfortable and, again, that was simply because I had very little in common with the resident group of stiff upper lip elite members in pinstripe suits.

Whether they like it or not — and to be honest, I don’t particularly care what they think — it was abundantly clear to me back then that many golf clubs were governed by snobs and people very full of their own importance.

Unless you drove a flash car and held a highly regarded profession, some of them would have been inclined to look down their noses at you in a fashion that made the ordinary man or woman feel immediately unwelcome.

It didn’t take a rocket scientist to realise these type of sporting establishments were not much more than a breeding ground for snobbery, with the actual sport of golf coming a distant second in terms of priority. Like it or lump it, that’s a fact.

Times have thankfully changed considerably.

Over the years, the need for additional money, and with more green fees the most obvious way of filling that requirement — plus the final realisation that sports need to be accessible and affordable to all — most clubs have changed their outlook and for the better I might add.

Regardless of profession, class or creed, the message should be clear that the sport of golf is for all and not a select few, so it’s good to see that most clubs have opened their doors to everyone and the welcome is now much warmer.

Nevertheless, though the vast majority have finally woken up and smelt the coffee, there are still a few — and it’s only a handful — who still persist with being a closed shop where snobbery remains very prevalent and ‘them and us’ is still the order of the day. Sad but true.

It’s common knowledge that Northern Ireland is full of really talented young sportspeople and it is currently a hotbed for several very promising young golfers. Surely the very least they deserve is the right to take their talent to the highest level they possibly can, irrespective of whether their father is a labourer or a brain surgeon.

So I would appeal to those last few remaining golf clubs who pride themselves on being stuffy to take the silver spoon out of your mouth, climb down from your pedestal, take off those rose-tinted glasses and make sure that playing golf at your facility is much more accessible and affordable to everyone because, believe me, you are now very much in the minority — and that’s not something to be proud of.