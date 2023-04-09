Graeme Souness: I want to remembered as a team player above anything else

Graeme Souness is one of the strongest individuals you could meet in sport but says when people speak about him, he wants to be remembered as a team player.

The former Liverpool and Scotland skipper said: “I like to think I’m a football man. The most important opinions for me would be the guys I played with, not the guys I played against because a lot of them wouldn’t have been happy with me.

“I like to think of myself as a proper team player. That’s how I want to be remembered. Then the facts speak for themselves. You look at the trophies I won so I must have been half decent.

“Something I’ve only started to think about in the last 12 months is that both Jock Stein and Bob Paisley chose me to be their captain. That makes me proud.”