Grant McCann says 'not yet' to Northern Ireland job as Hull manager set to stay

Former Northern Ireland midfielder Grant McCann would relish the opportunity to manage his country - but not just yet.

McCann, from Sandy Row in Belfast, is currently in charge of Championship side Hull City, one point behind Michael O'Neill's Stoke City before the coronavirus crisis put football on hold.

O'Neill took over at The Potters last November with an understanding that he would take Northern Ireland through their Euro 2020 play-off game against Bosnia, which had been scheduled for last month.

The Covid-19 pandemic has blown all those plans off course and it remains to be seen if O'Neill will be able to take Northern Ireland for the rescheduled game or whether he will have to stand aside to focus on Stoke.

There are a number of viable candidates to become O'Neill's successor, with McCann listed alongside Ian Baraclough, Stephen Robinson, Jim Magilton and Tommy Wright,

The Irish FA has so far not addressed the issue, preferring to wait to establish when the Bosnia game can be played and if O'Neill can take the team at that point.

But McCann, who turned 40 last Wednesday, will not be one of their options.

"It's a big, big job for someone but at the minute, I'm enjoying being in club management," said the ex-playmaker, who starred for West Ham, Barnsley, Cheltenham Town, Scunthorpe and Peterborough United.

"Right now I'm missing the everyday involvement with players, that's what you want to do as a manager; get into training, work with the players and hopefully help them.

Grant McCann won 39 caps during his playing days.

"I would love it at some point in the future, of course, but at the minute I'm enjoying life as it is. You never say never, maybe one day it will happen and if it does, I would love it."

The diehard Northern Ireland and Linfield fan, who grew up in the shadow of Windsor Park, has praised O'Neill's work and pinpointed the candidates he feels could take on the job successfully.

"What Michael has done has been sensational, he galvanised and brought together the whole country," conceded McCann.

"When I was playing, you wouldn't have seen that many people wearing Northern Ireland shirts but now they're everywhere!

"Ian Baraclough and Jim Magilton know the system and know the players, so for me they are the front runners.

"Maybe Stephen Robinson for the same reason and I believe any of those three would probably be successful in the job."

Robinson was the early favourite after doing an impressive job in the SPFL with Motherwell, with Wright also respected for the consistent job he has done at St Johnstone on a shoestring budget.

However, moves behind the scenes to promote U21 boss Baraclough to the senior set-up point to the Leicester man being in pole position. The Irish FA Executive Board is due to meet next week but it is not known whether the question of O'Neill's successor is on the agenda.