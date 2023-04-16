Gruelling training with Michael Conlan setting me up for next level, concedes Kurt Walker

Kurt Walker lands on Yader Cardoza during their featherweight bout at the SSE Arena in Belfast — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

With his debut year now behind him, Kurt Walker is ready to start moving through the gears as he sets his sights on big opportunities by the close of 2023.

The Lisburn man enjoyed a perfect 2022 as he racked up five wins from as many outings with some decent tests along the way against potential banana-skin opposition.

Momentum was built nicely with his latest victory coming against Yader Cardoza — a man who troubled his manager Jamie Conlan in 2017 — to close out the year and ensure he enjoyed a well-deserved break.

Refreshed and raring to go, Walker will get his sophomore year as a pro under way on Friday night when he takes on Brazil’s Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira on the undercard of stablemate Kieran Molloy’s big homecoming in Galway against Lesther Espino — a card that also features Tiernan Bradley, Gerard Hughes and a rematch of the recent Europa Hotel thriller between Jamie Morrissey and Kevin Cronin.

“The idea at the start of the year was to get out in March but April is perfect and then get two back-to-back,” said the 28-year-old, who will also feature on the Lopez-Conlan undercard at the SSE Arena on May 27. “I’ve been training since January so I’m ready to go now. I’m getting stronger, getting better, so I’m glad it’s taken a bit longer as it’s given me room to improve.”

That training in England under head coach Adam Booth and alongside Michael Conlan is tough, gruelling, yet rewarding.

Pads, circuits, sprints and sparring are the staple diet of his week, reaching a crescendo on a Saturday with a 12km run up the aptly-named Box Hill in Surrey. All that work builds the stamina and confidence that will be required as he moves up in level of opposition.

“All those hill runs and training I’m doing is allowing my body to condition itself for longer rounds,” he explained.

“I might just do six rounds in Galway before the big one in May when I go up to eight rounds and domestic fights, big fights. By the end of the year, I want to get up to 10 and start pushing for big fights.”

The big one in May is that Lopez-Conlan card that will see a world title fight return to the city for the first time in five years.

A big fight week in Belfast is always special and with BT Sport and ESPN cameras at what looks like a guaranteed sold-out arena, it promises to be a magical week for all involved.

Training with Conlan has given the Tokyo Olympian a taste of what is needed to reach the top and he believes that work has put him in a position to make his own step up.

“I could do 10 now I’m so fit from training in that gym which is different level,” he confirmed. “I’d say I’m more excited for Mick’s fight than my next two but I have to focus as well. I’m looking forward to May, I can’t wait to fight on a world title card.”