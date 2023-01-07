Harland & Wolff Welders’ commitment was crucial ingredient behind Irish Cup upset victory over Newry: Paul Kee

Paul Kee hailed his “vast underdogs” after Harland & Wolff Welders caused the biggest shock of the fifth round by dumping Newry City out of the Irish Cup at The Showgrounds.

John McGovern had put the hosts in front but Jonny Frazer levelled matters before the Championship side earned a last-16 trip to Glenavon courtesy of Kyle Owens’ late winner.

“The bookies had us as vast underdogs but the way that we performed, and the effort that the players gave, meant that it was a justified win overall,” said Kee, whose side have now won four in a row in all competitions.

“That was Kyle Owens’ best performance of the season. He got the winning header and a last-ditch tackle, so he made two match-winning contributions in the space of two minutes.”

Newry started the better of the sides and their two brightest sparks, Thomas Lockhart and McGovern, combined to send them in front, with Lockhart laying the ball off for the 20-year-old, who scored at the second time of asking.

Five minutes later, however, the Welders were level when a corner-kick from Frazer looped over everyone’s heads and found its way into the far corner of the net.

In the second half, Newry were entirely disjointed and Kee’s men looked to be the side who were most likely to win the game.

After Matthew Ferguson had twice fired good chances over the bar, on 87 minutes he met James McCarthy’s free-kick and headed across for Owens to bury into the net.

Moments later, the former Crusaders and Ballymena United centre-half confirmed the win for the away side when he made a last-ditch block to deny McGovern a late equaliser.

NEWRY: Brady 5, N Healy 5, McGivern 6, Lockhart 7 (Hughes, 71 mins, 5), Teelan 5 (Lusty, 65 mins, 6), McGovern 6, Martin 6, Moan 6, B Healy 6 (Sloan, 80 mins, 6), Donnelly 6 (Carville, 80 mins, 6), Montgomery 5 (Scullion, 65 mins, 5). Unused subs: King, Clarke.

H&W WELDERS: Argyrides 7, Davidson 7, McCarthy 8, McMurray 7, Owens 9, Kinner 7, McClay 7 (Akassou, 67 mins, 6), Ferguson 7, McLellan 6 (Hartis, 67 mins, 6), Frazer 8 (Farren, 77 mins, 6), Garrett 5 (Flynn, 27 mins, 6). Unused subs: Galbraith, McGovern, McGuiggan.

Referee: Lee Tavinder (Dungannon) 8