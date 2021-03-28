'Has he let me down, I don't know': Dean Shiels fumes after Dungannon captain Dougie Wilson confirms Ballymena United switch

Dean Shiels was far from happy after his side's 5-1 defeat to Ballymena United.

He may be a fledgling in terms of Irish League managerial experience but Dean Shiels has wasted no time in ruffling a few feathers.

Dungannon Swifts captain Dougie Wilson bore the brunt of his frustration following Saturday's 5-1 demolition by Ballymena United.

The midfielder, taken off by Shiels six minutes before the break with the score at 2-0 to the Sky Blues after goals from Josh Kelly and Paul McElroy, watched on as the Swifts shipped in another two before the break through Trai Hume and McElroy again

It could and should have been more and while they rallied a little in the second period with substitute Ben Gallagher nodding home, Tony Kane's penalty - his 50th goal for the club - wrapped things up.

But that was just the start with Shiels revealing that Wilson had informed him the previous evening that he had signed a pre-contract deal to join Ballymena in the summer.

"I have my captain ringing me the night before the game telling me that he's signing for the opposition, so how do you deal with that?" said Shiels.

"I get a phone call by Dougle Wilson that he is signing for Ballymena, the night before we play Ballymena!

"You tell me, has he let me down, has he let his team-mates down? I don't know.

"His performance wasn't good enough. I could have taken off 11 players after 30 minutes."

For Wilson it was a case of he was damned if he did, damned if he didn't, and perhaps the best solution for all concerned would have been for him to sit the game out.

That didn't happen and while his display didn't set the world on fire in the 39 minutes he was on, there were 10 others who very much sit in that camp too.

When contacted yesterday he didn't wish to comment, but several current and former players pledged their support for his position and slammed criticism of the midfielder on social media.

Shiels' comments certainly over-shadowed what was an exceptional opening 45 minutes by David Jeffrey's side who now sit sixth in the Danske Bank Premiership, even though there were a few nervous moments after Dungannon cut the deficit.

"We were a bit ropey but that's natural when you are 4-0 up and you think you can just get through the game, but you can't," he explained, after his side's unbeaten run hit nine games.

"You've got to continue to concentrate and we got to grips again with the penalty and could have scored another couple but, at the end of the day, if someone said we'd win 5-1 on the back of a home win against Linfield, and to keep this winning run going, I would have bitten your hand off."

Ballymena United: Glendinning, Kane, Redman, Ervin, Keeley (Addis 66), McKeown, Kelly (Harpur 75), Hume, McElroy (Beattie 77), McCartan, Waide.

Subs not used: Graham, Knowles, Wylie, McCready.

Dungannon Swifts: Johnston, Glenny, McGee, Wilson (Convie 40), Smyth, Byers, Mayse (Hughes 75,), Carvill, Patterson (Gallagher 46), McGinty, Campbell.

Subs not used: Coyle, Forde, Byrne, Patton.

Referee: Steven Gregg (Ballyclare)

Man of the match: Jim Ervin (Ballymena)

Match rating: 8/10