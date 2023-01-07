Hat-trick hero Dean Ebbe leads the way for rampant Crusaders in Irish Cup thrashing of Dergview

Crusaders 6 Castlederg 0

Dean Ebbe takes the acclaim after scoring the second of his three goals

There wasn’t even a whiff of an Irish Cup upset at Seaview as holders Crusaders went through the gears in the second-half to hit Dergview for six.

A hat-trick from transfer listed striker Dean Ebbe and further goals from Jordan Owens, Philip Lowry and Johnny McMurray powered Crusaders into a last-16 tie at Bangor.

The Premiership side only led 1-0 at the break but they came out for the second period with fresh hunger and purpose against opponents who have bigger priorities as they fight to climb off the bottom of the Lough 41 Championship.

“We had to break them down as they were sitting deep,” said Crues boss Stephen Baxter. “It was frustrating but we took Adam (Lecky) off with a slight injury and when we put the balls in the right area, we got the goals.

“It was a good win and pleasing to make the next round. I was a centre forward and I was greedy for goals when I was younger, that’s what you have to keep producing — that desire to get in the box, score goals and win football matches, that is what this game is all about.

“I was glad to see the team fight and keep going to the end. The Irish Cup is our flagship Cup competition and the Final is a special place to be in May. We will keep working hard to see how far we can go.”

The visitors’ hopes of frustrating their opponents in the early stages didn’t last long as the Crues made a fast start; Billy Joe Burns providing the fourth minute cross that allowed Ebbe to head home.

Dergview’s headache got worse when Shea Devlin had to go off injured and was replaced by Niall Fielding.

Ross Clarke’s cross was almost diverted into his own net by Matthew Buchanan and Graham Crown blocked Ebbe’s drive as the Crues hunted for a second.

The Castlederg side managed to avert further damage and, on 38 minutes, Robert Deane’s effort from distance was smothered by Jonny Tuffey.

After the restart, two quick-fire goals from Ebbe sealed his hat-trick and, just past the hour, substitute Owens diverted Clarke’s corner across the line to make it 4-0.

Lowry then got on the scoresheet in the 68th minute with a low strike into the bottom corner after a neat one-two with Declan Caddell. Substitute Johnny McMurray made it 6-0 on 71 minutes from close range as the Premiership side refused to lift their foot off the gas.

“That game went on 30 minutes longer than I wanted!” said Dergview boss Tommy Canning.

“We were always going to be up against it but I was happy with 1-0 at half-time. To be fair to them, they sensed blood and exploited weaknesses.

“The result is a bit more embarrassing for us than we wanted but it’s not a game that will define our season, we have much bigger things to worry about and we will concentrate on the games ahead.”

Crusaders: Tuffey 6 (Murphy, 79 mins, 6), Burns 7 (Caddell, 66 mins, 7), Robinson 7, Weir 7, Lowry 8, Lecky 6 (Owens, 46 mins, 8), Ebbe 9, Forsythe 8, O’Rourke 6 (Barr, 66 mins, 6), Larmour 6, Clarke 7 (McMurray, 66 mins, 7). Unused subs: Hegarty, Winchester.

Dergview: A Buchanan 6, Falconer 7, M Buchanan 7, Crown 7 (Corrigan, 62 mins, 6), McLaughlin 6 (Diver, 62 mins, 6), Brogan 6, Kennedy 6 (Gorman, 73 mins, 6), Deane 7, Browne 7, Doherty 6 (Burns, 73 mins, 6), Devlin 6 (Fielding, 7 mins, 6). Unused subs: McGarvey, Brown.

Referee: Chris Morrison (Belfast) 7