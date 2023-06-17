Having stars like Mattie Donnelly means you can’t count out Tyrone, says Pascal McConnell

A protracted spell on the sideline because of injury threatened Mattie Donnelly’s tenure in the famed red and white jersey of Tyrone in the not too distant past.

But Donnelly’s perseverance and grit were to stand him in good stead as he returned to the side in the hope of figuring in the ongoing drive for more success.

Donnelly’s injury may be but a memory now but his Tyrone team are not prepared to dwell for too long on their endeavours of 2021 when the Sam Maguire Cup was borne in triumph throughout the county for the fourth time in 18 years.

Right now Tyrone are regarded as an outside bet in this year’s All-Ireland Championship title race but the players themselves refuse to take cognisance of bookmakers’ odds and instead prefer to focus on replicating the feat that kept the entire county agog during the Noughties.

On Sunday they will face Westmeath in an All-Ireland Group Two round-robin tie that could prove a pointer to greater things. It’s at Kingspan Breffni that joint managers Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan will send their side into battle against Westmeath anxious that they should formally rubber-stamp their arrival in the Quarter-Finals of the All-Ireland Championship.

And Donnelly’s influence in the attack could again prove profound with no one more convinced of this than former All-Ireland winning goalkeeper Pascal McConnell.

While the team’s inconsistency has been a cause of concern, McConnell, who won three All-Ireland medals, five Ulster honours and an All-Star award in a glittering career between the posts spanning 1999 to 2013, is convinced they can rise to the occasion.

“I think the side showed against Armagh that they have been revitalised to a certain extent and I would expect to see even more evidence of this tomorrow. It certainly was not pretty against Kieran McGeeney’s men but I think Tyrone are capable of putting on a better show this time,” insists McConnell.

“A win against Westmeath would get a little bit more momentum and that would be encouraging.”

“When you look at our full-forward line of Darren McCurry, Mattie Donnelly and Darragh Canavan and our midfield pairing of Brian Kennedy and Conn Kilpatrick you could say we have two of the strongest units in the country.

“Mattie’s influence at full-forward is huge because he uses his experience so well and with Ruairi Canavan now joining his brother Darragh in attack I think we will have even more bite up front.”

“Mattie’s work-rate is phenomenal, too, and he is the ultimate team player.”

Westmeath, though, will have their own input into the proceedings. With John Heslin a one-man scoring machine and a defence that has conceded one goal in two games, the midland side will certainly strive to make life difficult for a Tyrone outfit that has beaten Armagh but lost to Galway in Group Two of the round robin series to date.

But McConnell believes that the All-Ireland series to date has been somewhat disappointing.

“Certainly it has not been the most enthralling of championships so far but with no out and out favourite in the race I have a feeling that we could still be approaching a tremendous climax,” observes McConnell.

“No team has delivered a performance to date that has made everyone else stand up and take notice of them.”

“These games will throw some more light on the situation but at this point in time you would have to say that Kerry, Galway, Derry, Mayo, Tyrone and Dublin and, yes, maybe even Roscommon, are all in the mix. This certainly helps to spice things up.”

With vastly experienced duo Ronan McNamee and Padraig Hampsey overseeing the Red Hands’ defence in front of goalkeeper Niall Morgan and a substitutes’ bench endowed with considerable talent, McConnell feels Tyrone have grounds for optimism.

“I think if the team can get off to a good start today they will take a lot of beating. They will have the bit between their teeth, that’s for sure. I believe Tyrone are capable of totting up a good score this time out and that would be very encouraging going forward in the Championship. It is all to play for at this juncture,” insists McConnell.