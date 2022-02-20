Having the Irish boys back for Dragons trip should give Ulster an extra edge

It would be great to see a number of Ulstermen involved next weekend when Ireland play Italy though it’s difficult to read exactly what Andy Farrell’s intentions are for this game.

I guess that the main candidates in terms of getting the nod are Iain Henderson, who I’d expect to start, and then James Hume, Robert Baloucoune, Rob Herring and maybe Michael Lowry.

Tom O’Toole could be part of things as well but we’re probably pushing our luck though if we think that all the Ulster guys are going to get game-time.

It’s also probably too much to expect wholesale change from Farrell but it would be great if some of the Ulster guys got opportunities as I’m sure they would take it.

I mean, look at Mack Hansen and how he has taken his opportunity. He has been a breath of fresh air to watch playing but, equally, we could have been raving about Baloucoune had he been picked on the other wing as I’d be confident he would thrive in there too.

But, remember, it’s a bit of a drop-down facing Italy and the coach may reckon that heavy chopping and changing isn’t that beneficial and also that it could interrupt the momentum and the overall plan. And remember, there was very little alteration over the autumn.

As for today’s Ulster game, I remember it was always pretty difficult getting results over in Wales, and how hard it was getting over the line at Rodney Parade, but, looking at this side Dan McFarland is putting out, you would be confident of them getting what they need.

Obviously the way this game will be played will be weather dependent, and south Wales has been badly hit by the storms, but the Dragons have an artificial pitch so at least it should hold up ok.

So as long as Ulster can play with the style which we’ve seen from them in recent games then they can get this job done and hopefully take maximum points.

After all, this is a strong Ulster selection with most of the guys you’d expect in the team bar Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Michael Lowry and Duane Vermeulen.

Having most of the Ireland contingent back is a real bonus as James Hume, Robert Baloucoune, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney and Kieran Treadwell should all benefit from the game-time and give Ulster plenty of extra edge against a Dragons side that have won just the once in the URC.

It’s good to see David McCann in the side again and that back-row with Marcus Rea, who’s been brilliant, and Nick Timoney looks really powerful even without Duane Vermeulen.

I love the way that when Dan McFarland gives someone an opportunity, and the player takes it, he invests trust in them and you can see that with Marcus Rea and also Nick Timoney with the latter really came to the fore around this time last year.

And you can see that again with Nathan Doak. Of course Doak has largely been playing as John Cooney has been injured, but just look at the confidence the younger man has brought and that must be fuelled not only by Nathan’s obvious talent but also by the belief Dan McFarland has shown in him.

It’s also fantastic to see second row Cormac Izuchukwu back again (on today’s bench) after his ACL injury last April.

He’s a guy we are all very excited about and I’ve no doubt he should be able to pick up where he left off even if it takes a few games to get there.

He’s a proper athlete and what a promising future hopefully lies ahead for him.