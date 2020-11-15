Healy praises midfield maestros as Linfield continue unbeaten start to the season with statement win at Coleraine

Only four points separated Linfield and Coleraine when last season's Danske Bank Premiership was cut short after 31 games but, after this impressive display by the Blues, the Bannsiders already trail the champions by eight having played a match more.

Goals from Andy Waterworth and Jordan Stewart secured the win but, if anything, Linfield deserved a bigger margin of victory, only denied to them by a couple of late saves from Gareth Deane.

Any time Coleraine found their way into the visitors' penalty area, there was no way past Mark Haughey and Jimmy Callacher, while Stephen Fallon and Kyle McClean played so well in midfield that injured skipper Jamie Mulgrew was not even missed.

It was obviously a performance that delighted manager David Healy.

"Really pleased, even more so to come down here, the way they've been playing the last couple of years, and get a clean sheet, see the game out and win the game quite well," he said.

"We haven't had a clean sheet in the League this year, but we stayed strong and needed bodies on the line but, all in all, I thought we were deserved winners.

"The two midfielders were incredible. They're not 6ft-plus, and the age they are at, they showed great energy. Jamie Mulgrew is, of course, a huge player and always will be, but players are going to miss games, especially this season, so it's important you have ready-made replacements and today we had two fantastic performances."

After a shot-shy opening half-hour, it was a mistake by Lyndon Kane that led to the first goal. Niall Quinn took advantage and his perfectly placed cross allowed Andy Waterworth to run in unchallenged and score his sixth of the season.

Soon after, the striker thought he had his seventh when he put the ball in the net after a superb string of first-time passes, but he had strayed just offside.

Coleraine had offered nothing in the first half but had two great chances within seven minutes of the restart; Ben Doherty's shot was saved by former team-mate Chris Johns and the same player then blasted over when unmarked 10 yards out from an Eoin Bradley cross.

By then, the Blues had their decisive second goal, with Stewart dispossessing Stephen O'Donnell and weaving his way into space before firing into the far corner.

Stewart and Fallon were later denied by Deane, while the former almost scored the goal of the season with a mazy run, beating at least five players, before being crowded out.

In the final minute, Matthew Clarke put his body in the line of a Stephen Lowry shot, summing up Linfield's superb defensive display.

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney had no complaints about the result but cited the extra match they had to play during the week as a big factor.

"We use the GPS pods and because of the Linfield-Glentoran postponement in midweek, we have players in there who had hit 35km in seven days. Linfield will have players who hit just 21km-22km," he said.

"So today we needed something to hold onto to give us that spark of adrenaline to mask the fact we had a heavy load this week.

"We had chances at 1-0 at the start of the second half and we needed one of those to go in."

This was actually Linfield's first win at The Showgrounds since 2017, but since their previous visit here at the end of last year, the Blues have lost only one of 16 Premiership matches and, ominously for the challengers to their title, this was their 10th straight win.

Yet, as Healy was quick to add, no one is guaranteed their place.

"The players realise that just because we are winning games it may not be enough to keep them in the team," he explained.

"We have good options, it's horses for courses and we got it right today."