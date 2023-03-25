Heart-to-heart chat with Michael O’Neill meant so much to me: Jamal Lewis

A heart-to-heart conversation with Michael O’Neill might just be the spark for Jamal Lewis to fulfil his promise with Northern Ireland.

It was O’Neill who gave Lewis his international debut in 2018 when the defender, then with Norwich City, was 20 years of age and at that point it looked as though he would become a hugely influential figure for the country.

Injuries, especially after a big-money move to Newcastle United in 2020, didn’t help. Nor did inconsistent performances, in particular when Ian Baraclough was at the helm after O’Neill left for Stoke City.

But with O’Neill back as boss, Lewis delivered a fine display in the first Euro 2024 qualifier, raiding forward at will from wing-back and setting up the second of two goals for Dion Charles in a comfortable 2-0 success in San Marino.

Typical of O’Neill’s astute man management, he met Lewis in Newcastle before the squad got together for the double-header against San Marino and Finland.

“I saw Michael for a coffee a couple of weeks ago before the squad met up and we had a catch-up,” says 25-year-old Lewis.

“Obviously with him going away and being manager of Stoke, we didn’t have much communication after he left the national team, so it was good just to touch base and it’s the small details that go a long way in football.

“Just having a catch-up with him and talking about how he wants the team to play and what part he sees me playing; that means a lot to you and it makes you take the responsibility with a lot of new and young players coming in and I feel like I can help and bed them in quickly and that’s what we’ve got to do.

“The Euros is next summer, we want to be there, so we haven’t really got time to kind of find our feet and I’ll play as big a role as I can to help the boys find their feet as quickly as possible.”

Lewis, who has 29 caps under his belt, says he is inspired by hearing stories from those who played for Northern Ireland at Euro 2016.

“For me personally, it’s inspirational to hear the older lads talking about Euro 2016,” he states.

“Coming into this group, I just missed it, but we showed in the last few campaigns that we are within touching distance and obviously before that they had made it, so we want to achieve that success again.

“We want to make it to these big competitions — the competitions that everybody wants to play in — and I believe with this group if we hit the ground running, we’re able to do that.

“You see a lot of talent, energy and legs in this squad so if we can click and connect and get the goals and keep clean sheets, then we can put a good campaign together.

“Confidence is such a big thing in football. I know that personally, if you start to doubt yourself or your team-mates, you’re not going to get the best out of each other, so I try my best to bring as much positivity and encouragement to the group so that the lads feel comfortable. Then we can all be moving in the right direction.”