High-flying Old Bleach will stay grounded, insists Martin McHugh

Ireland international Martin McHugh led the charge as Old Bleach maintained their unbeaten start to the Private Greens League Division One campaign with an impressive win over Dunbarton at Randalstown.

It’s now four wins out of four and, even though Champions Belmont have been among their victims along with ex-title holders Dunbarton, no one is becoming carried away at Old Bleach, who are on the hunt for their first ever crown.

“We’ve made a good start to the campaign,” said McHugh, a member of the Ireland team that will feature in the World Championships later this season.

“Yes, we can take confidence from wins against the likes of Belmont and Dunbarton, while we’ve had good results against Larne and Belmont B. But it’s early days. Things can change very quickly in this League.

“It’s a boring cliché, but it’s about taking one game at a time to see where it takes us.”

The six points pocketed by Old Bleach takes them four clear of Belmont at the top and it was McHugh who did most of the damage by skipping his rink to a clinical 28-19 win against Conor McCartan’s combination.

Neil Mulholland also made a significant contribution by beating Alan Paul 21-16, with Robert Kirkwood inching home (19-18) against Barry Brown, who moved from Whitehead this season, while Jack Moffett deprived the home team of a full quota of points with a hard-fought 22-21 victory over Stephen Kirkwood.

In the other big game in the division, Belmont roared to a seven points win (88-64) at their Belfast venue, with rink wins from Simon Martin, Mark Foster, Raymond Barr and Stuart Bennett.

Bowls scores

NORTHERN IRELAND PRIVATE GREENS LEAGUE HAFFEY SPORTS GROUND DIVISION ONE OLD BLEACH 89 (6) DUNBARTON 75 (1) Rink 1: N Mulholland 21 A Paul 16 Rink 2: S Kirkwood 21 J Moffett 22 Rink 3: M McHugh 28 C McCartan 19 Rink 4: R Kirkwood 19 B Browne 18

SALISBURY 76 (3.5) BELMONT B 76 (3.5) Rink 1: B Power 21 A Sloan 18 Rink 2: G McGleave 25 S Walker 17 Rink 3: T Crawford 15 W Thompson 18 Rink 4: P McCafferty 14 W Cronie 22

NICS 93 (7) MOSSLEY 52 (0) Rink 1: A Montgomery 24 E Crawford 11 Rink 2: C Bailie 22 G Bell 13 Rink 3: G Childs 25 D Thompson 11 Rink 4: S Bailie 22 S Strange 17

BELMONT 88 (7) BALLYMENA 64 (0) Rink 1: S Martin 18 J Baker 13 Rink 2: M Foster 28 N Robinson 19 Rink 3: R Barr 23 A Duncan 15 Rink 4: S Bennett 19 S Coleman 17

LARNE 80 (4) ARDS 77 (3) Rink 1: D McRandal 12 M Caughey 14 Rink 2: A Kyle 21 B Thompson 25 Rink 3: A McClean 16 C Robson 21 Rink 4: D Witherspoon 31 G Mckee 17

ARDS 72 (1) BEMONT 96 (6) Rink 1: D Erskine 13 S Bennett 22 Rink 2: M Caughey 23 M Foster 16 Rink 3: B Thompson 21 S Martin 22 Rink 4: W Anus 15 R Barr 36

LARNE 75 (2) OLD BLEACH 78 (5) Rink 1: M McClean 22 S Kirkwood 20 Rink 2: D Witherspoon 15 N Mulholland 18 Rink 3: A Kyle 22 R Kirkwood 19 Rink 4: M Petticrew 16 M McHugh 21

MOSSLEY 72 (2) SALISBURY 74 (5) Rink 1: D Thompson 27 K O’Neill 8 Rink 2: E Crawford 15 T Crawford 23 Rink 3: G Bell 9 P McCafferty 27 Rink 4: R Bell 21 G Eaton 16

BELMONT B 65 (1) DUNBARTON 87 (6) Rink 1: W Thompson 16 C McCartan 24 Rink 2: W Cronie 14 B Browne 21 Rink 3: A Sloan 21 DJ Wilson 17 Rink 4: S Walker 14 JA Moffett 25 NIPGL DIVISION TWO FALLS 83 (6) LARNE B 70 (1) Rink 1: G McGetterick 20 T Liddle 18 Rink 2: P McEwan 22 R McCord 12 Rink 3: P Rooney 31 L King 16 Rink 4: M Morgan 10 P McRandall 24

BALLYWALTER 74 (2) PICKIE 85 (5) Rink 1: D Palmer 16 N Belch 22 Rink 2: A Davidson 22 R Irwin 32 Rink 3: G Smyth 20 P Davey 18 Rink 4: K Massey 16 R Irwin 13

HILDEN 71 (2) OLD BLEACH B 72 (5) Rink 1: K Morrison 15 T Rainey 18 Rink 2: J Gray 16 N McNally 17 Rink 3: E Marsden 21 D Elliott 20 Rink 4: H McMullan 19 R McCune 17

ULSTER TRANSPORT 86 (6) CLIFTONVILLE 81 (1) Rink 1: M Devlin 23 G McTasney 24 Rink 2: M Trew 20 G Robinson 16 Rink 3: J Shannon 20 M McKenna 19 Rink 4: D McCartney 23 P Neeson 22

DUNBARTON B 90 (6) EWARTS 74 (1) Rink 1: G Feeney 24 P Gillespie 21 Rink 2: M Adamson 25 C Magee 19 Rink 3: A Magennis 25 A Duff 17 Rink 4: C Mulholland 16 B Faulkner 17

EWARTS 77 (3.5) CLIFTONVILLE 77 (3.5) Rink 1: A Duff 13 P Neeson 20 Rink 2: P Gillespie 27 M McKenna 19 Rink 3: C Magee 14 G McTasney 26 Rink 4: B Faulkner 23 G Robinson 12

OLD BLEACH B 104 (6) BALLYWALTER 71 (1) Rink 1: R McCune 15 A Davidson 20 Rink 2: D Elliott 27 G Dorrian 13 Rink 3: T Rainey 30 G Smyth 21 Rink 4: N McNally 32 K Massey 17

PICKIE 83 (7) LARNE B 64 (0) Rink 1: R Irwin 21 T Liddle 13 Rink 2: N Belch 16 A McCord 14 Rink 3: P Davey 24 C Millar 23 Rink 4: R Irwin 22 P McRandal 14 NIPGL DIVISION THREE ARDS B 95 (6) COMBER 73 (1) Rink 1: G Rodgers 30 T Harvey 15 Rink 2: C Ralph 18 M Living 21 Rink 3: D Savage 24 B Orr 17 Rink 4: N Morrison 23 P Orr 20

BALLYMENA B 90 (6) CI-KNOCK 56 (1) Rink 1: R Torrington 26 D McCluskey 7 Rink 2: T Hill 10 C Campbell 23 Rink 3: F Gilchrist 29 P Reynolds 10 Rink 4: D McCullough 25 T Wilson 16

BALMORAL 112 (7) SAINTFIELD 52 (0) Rink 1: A Harrison 40 G McMullan 9 Rink 2: S Smyth 29 M Foreman 14 Rink 3: M Albert 20 R Copes 13 Rink 4: C Craig 23 D Matchett 16

PSNI 86 (5.5) WILLOWFIELD 75 (1.5) Rink 1: K McGarry 27 W Brennan 18 Rink 2: J Davey 22 J Cockcroft 12 Rink 3: K Davey 19 M Cockcroft 27 Rink 4: M Gwynne 18 M Gwyne 18

PICKIE B 87 (5) FORTH RIVER 71 (2) Rink 1: J McCoy 13 G McClenaghan 19 Rink 2: B Girvan 15 S Toy 20 Rink 3: H Henderson 32 R Lynn 12 Rink 4: R McAteer 27 B Anderson 20

CI-KNOCK 73 (6) ARDS B 50 (1) Rink 1: D McCluskey 21 D Savage 14 Rink 2 T Wilson 26 C Ralph 7 Rink 3: M McKeown 16 G Rodgers 15 Rink 4: P Reynolds 10 P Morrison 14

COMBER 67 (1) DOWNPATRICK 75 (6) Rink 1: T Harvey 9 L Higgins 24 Rink 2: M Livings 16 D McCann 18 Rink 3: P Orr 19 K McMullan 33 Rink 4: D Boal 23 N Brown 11

WILLOWFIELD 80 (1) BALMORAL 96 (6) Rink 1: W Brennan 32 M Sproule 12 Rink 2: M Cockcroft 13 A Harrison 35 Rink 3: K Cockcroft 21 C Craig 31 Rink 4: J Moore 14 M Albertd 18

BALLYMENA B 78 (5) SAINTFIELD 60 (2) Rink 1: R Torrington 26 M Foreman 10 Rink 2: T Hill 22 G McMullan 12 Rink 3: F Gilchrist 14 K Young 16 Rink 4: D McCullough 16 R Copes 22 NIPGL DIVISION FOUR ULSTER TRANSPORT B 68 (6) FALLS B 61 (1) Rink 1: D Madden 9 T Spence 24 Rink 2: B Belvedore 13 F McCorry 12 Rink 3: R Trew 24 M Gannon 10 Rink 4: B May 22 F Graham 15

SHAFTESBURY 82 (6) HILDEN B 46 (1) Rink 1: D Scott 30 T Law 11 Rink 2: J Hinds 24 J Williams 7 Rink 3: F Simpson 21 H Murray 11 Rink 4: D McConkey 7 B Lemon 17

CAVEHILL 72 (7) ALBERT FOUNDRY 62 (0) Rink 1: V Davis 19 S Holyoak 18 Rink 2: M Mitchell 19 K Stewart 18 Rink 3: J Martin 18 G Colwell 15 Rink 4: M Lambert 16 K Toy 11

FALLS B 56 (1) EWARTS B 73 (6) Rink 1: P McCorry 16 I Robinson 17 Rink 2: C Gray 19 T Holland 14 Rink 3: F Graham 9 R Mawhinney 25 Rink 4: P Sloan 12 D Smyth 17 NIPGL DIVISION FIVE CI-KNOCK B 77 (6) BALMORAL B 35 (0) Rink 1: G Barr 32 K Pearson 9 Rink 2: R McBride 22 G Downey 16 Rink 3: A Pycroft 23 H Gibb 10

FORTH RIVER B 43 (0) NORTH BELFAST 65 (6) Rink 1: C Donnelly 16 I Maxwell 20 Rink 2: I Lyttle 11 E Totten 19 Rink 3: P Scott 16 T Johnston 26

BALMORAL B 46 (1) WILLOWFIELD B 52 (5) Rink 1: K Pearson 19 K Cockcroft 15 Rink 2: G Elliott 12 J Madden 19 Rink 3: H Gibb 15 JR Graham 18 NORTHERN IRELAND BOWLING ASSOCIATION STAIRWAY SOLUTIONS DIVISON ONE BANBRIDGE 115 (7) LISNARARVEY 52 (0) Rink 1: J Kelly 22 B Nichol 12 Rink 2: G Blakely 22 R Anderson 11 Rink 3: P Cromie 44 D Mullan 7 Rink 4: K Blakely 30 C Mullan 12

CARRICKFERGUS 69 (1) CURRAN 103 (6) Rink 1: R Anderson 22 R Gingles 14 Rink 2: C Mullan 18 M Lindsay 25 Rink 3: D Mullan 16 R Wallace 30 Rink 4: A Cromie 13 I Gingles 34

DUNDONALD 69 (1.5) BANGOR 92 (5.5) Rink 1: N Large 19 K Taylor 19 Rink 2: J Frazer 19 K Taylor 19 Rink 3: C Irwin 12 G Scott 26 Rink 4: D McBride 16 M Crawford 27

SYDENHAM 75 (6) DONAGHADEE 70 (1) Rink 1: S McDonald 17 D Ball 16 Rink 2: L Carson 17 R Humphreys 16 Rink 3: G McKee 15 C Gaw 21 Rink 4: T McClean 26 E Kennedy 17

LURGAN 81 (1) WHITEHEAD 84 (6) Rink 1: J Gilliland 15 J Caldwell 18 Rink 2: R Cregan 20 S Wallace 21 Rink 3: S McCombes 20 S Moran 24 Rink 4: A Roberts 26 C Todd 21 NIBA DIVISION TWO RATHFRILAND 77 (2) BANBRIDGE B 86 (5) Rink 1: D Blakely 18 J Major 25 Rink 2: J Dobbin 15 B McArdle 21 Rink 3: B Collum 14 D Pedan 33 Rink 4: H Malcomson 24 W Steenson 10

CASTLE 86 (6) PORTADOWN 68 (1) Rink 1: J Corry 20 D Malcomson 15 Rink 2: G Peters 21 W Martin 20 Rink 3: M Stevenson 21 E McCartney 23 Rink 4: H McFarland 24 K Mulholland 10

BETS 77 (1.5) DUNGANNON 93 (5.5) Rink 1: J Hegans 20 K Wright 25 Rink 2: P Canning 18 A Rafferty 30 Rink 3: R Beattie 21 J Carson 20 Rink 4: S Curran 18 C Scott 18 NIBA DIVISION THREE A 58TH OLD BOYS 45.25 (1) 1ST BALLYMACARRETT 86 (6) Rink 1: C Hill 17.25 B McIlnea 9 Rink 2: A Robinson 15 A Loane 26 Rink 3: R Noble 5 D Cameron 28 Rink 4: S McFernan 8 R Scott 23

ANTRIM LAWN 61 (1) ORMEAU 85 (6) Rink 1: R McCullough 12 M McMillan 28 Rink 2: T Evans 1 J Hill 20 Rink 3: M Teer 16 G Porter 23 Rink 4: M Clewer 20 P Pauley 14

DONAGHADEE B 71 (1.5) DROMORE 77 (5.5) Rink 1: D Williamson 19 W Clinghan 19 Rink 2: T Smyth 20 A Malcomson 13 Rink 3: T Thompson 18 N Shaw 19 Rink 4: B Johnston 14 D Graham 26

LISNAGARVEY B 87 (6) HOLYWOOD 56 (1) Rink 1: S McDowell 14 T Roberts 17 Rink 2: B Hobson 23 P Getty 12 Rink 3: A McIlroy 30 P Douglas 10 Rink 4: M Wilson 20 T Gordon 17

WARRENPOINT 71 (2) LURGAN B 74 (5) Rink 1: K Tohill 22 B Strain 15 Rink 2: F McCarthy 22 S Martin 17 Rink 3: J McGuigan 11 E Quinn 21 Rink 4: I McLoughlin 16 I Doone 21 NIBA DIVISION THREE B NEWCASTLE B 91 (6) CARRICKFERGUS B 44 (1) Rink 1: E Watson 24 I Reilly 8 Rink 2: K Rafferty 13 J Campbell 16 Rink 3: A Poland 39 J Carson 9 Rink 4: T Long 15 T Hutton 11

LONDONDERRY PARK 105 (7) ULSTER MAPLE LEAF 30 (0) Rink 1: G Kearney 33 G Friars 6 Rink 2: W Sweetlove 29 H Andy 5 Rink 3: J Marshall 29 J Large 7 Rink 4: J Marshall sen 34 A Dason 12

GLENGORMLEY 85 (7) CASTLETON 48 (0) Rink 1: J Johnston 15 S Bell 14 Rink 2: D McIlveen 29 A Miles 9 Rink 3: R Speers 20 T Miles 15 Rink 4: S Madden 21 B Evans 10 NORTHERN IRELAND PROVINCIAL BOWLING ASSOCIATION PREMIER DIVISION DUNLUCE 79 (3) COLERAINE 82 (4) Rink 1: M McKeown 22 V Dallas 14 Rink 2: B Kane 25 A Irwin 21 Rink 3: A Walker 11 J Calvin 28 Rink 4: R Kane 21 D Gaile 19

BALLYMONEY 103 (6) LETTERKENNY 51 (1) Rink 1: W McCaw 11 C Mabon 21 Rink 2: B McAlary 44 T McClintock 6 Rink 3: B Smyth 23 M White 12 Rink 4: A Tennant 25 W McGeehan 1

COOKSTOWN 78 (6.5) LIMAVADY 74 (0.5) Rink 1: D McElroy 18 R McMullan 18 Rink 2: C Hogg 22 A Rankin 21 Rink 3: M Wilson 19 R Brown 18 Rink 4: A Evans 19 J Rankin 17

PORTRUSH 101 (7) CITY OF DERRY 54 (0) Rink 1: E Curran 30 J Hamilton 10 Rink 2: G McCloy 20 S Donaghy 18 Rink 3: I McClure 29 L Graham 10 Rink 4: R Allen 22 M Thompson 16