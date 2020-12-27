Historic rivals see relations sink to new low as Glentoran and Linfield engage in ongoing feud

Glentoran and Linfield have been at each other off the field over recent weeks

There has never been much love lost between traditional Belfast rivals Linfield and Glentoran, but current relations are approaching a nadir.

In recent weeks, each side has reported the other to the Irish FA in what was seen as a tit-for-tat feud between the two most successful clubs in the land.

What, though, has prompted our two most successful clubs, proud institutions of great history and standing, to behave like squabbling adolescents?

It wasn't always like this. Indeed, the Big Two rivalry really came into focus only after the demise of Belfast Celtic in 1949.

Previously, the big city derby was Linfield against the Hoops, but there can be no doubting the depth of rivalry since the '50s, when the Blues and Glens became the dominant clubs in the Irish League.

Linfield were the aristocratic south Belfast club with a huge hinterland claiming Sandy Row, the Village, the Shankill Road and large stretches of North Belfast and Newtownabbey.

Glentoran were the pride of industrial east Belfast, nestling in the shadows of Samson and Goliath and dominating not only east Belfast but also north Down and beyond.

Leaving aside historical animus between the Shankill and the east, the rivalry was more than geographic - it was a battle for supremacy between our two top teams.

On the field of play, no quarter was ever asked or given when the warriors wearing blue clashed with those in red, green and black.

Legions of Bluemen and Glenmen ramped up the tension and atmosphere, particularly when Boxing Day became a fixture for Big Two derbies back in the late '80s.

There have been flashpoints, there has been trouble on occasion over the years, but relations between the two boards was generally warm, though always with that dash of competitiveness.

Roy Coyle was the most successful manager in the history of both clubs when he left them, and the east Belfast man always said his tenure at Windsor Park taught him decorum, how to conduct himself even in the heat of battle behind enemy lines.

The Blues would enjoy their Christmas dinners in The Park Avenue Hotel in the east, owned then by major Glentoran shareholder Billy Stephens, however an attack on the Linfield party by another faction ended this crosstown tradition when David Jeffrey was manager.

Of course, there was the near riot in 2005 when irate Linfield fans broke through the terracing gates after Chris Morgan claimed a title-tilting win over the Blues at The Oval, with equally fired-up Glentoran supporters spilling on to the pitch as ugly scenes followed.

Nevertheless, relations between the two boads remained cordial and, where they could, they sought to work together in areas of mutual interest.

According to sources at both clubs, those amiable relations remained until relatively recently, with Blues chiefs suggesting the change of ownership in east Belfast also marked a change in relations.

Ali Pour took over Glentoran in July 2019 and attended his first Big Two derby at Windsor Park in September of last year, along with manager Mick McDermott's wife, Karla, amongst others.

Sadly, the Glentoran party - particularly Mr Pour and Mrs McDermott - was the the target of vile abuse from some of the home support at the final whistle after Kirk Millar's late goal sealed victory for the Blues.

Linfield apologised to Mick McDermott and vowed to ban the offenders if evidence could be produced, however Glentoran are yet to be convinced enough was done to punish the miscreants.

The Glens returned the serve on Boxing Day 2019, beating Linfield 3-0 to prompt wild scenes at The Oval and a fairly risible video clip of McDermott celebrating "the sun rising in the east" at a supporters' club later that evening.

Move forward to last summer and the bad blood endured as spats broke out throughout the league about how to finish the curtailed season and allocate lucrative European positions.

Linfield won the Danske Bank Premiership and the Glens won the Irish Cup but, within hours of McDermott's men lifting the famous trophy, a smiling David Healy unveiled Glentoran duo Conor Pepper and Navid Nasseri as his new signings, much to the fury of the east-Belfast support.

McDermott's tweets claiming Linfield have a huge financial advantage over the rest of their rivals failed to raise a smile at Windsor Park as relations worsened.

Fast forward to Windsor Park on November 24, when the Blues needed a late Jimmy Callacher goal to rescue a point against nine-man Glentoran.

Glens officials subsequently reported Linfield to the Irish FA, claiming their fans engaged in sectarian singing, and brought subtitled video evidence to the ensuing hearing.

The charge of sectarian singing was not proven, and the Blues were fined £500 for failing to control their spectators, but the complaint left a sour taste in the mouth in south Belfast.

Linfield were dismayed that their rivals had reported them directly to the IFA rather than work with the Blues, which they felt was a departure from traditional etiquette, an opinion shared widely elsewhere.

However, Linfield took retaliatory action last week, asking for the registration of Glentoran player Cameron Stewart to be investigated, clearly feeling there was a discrepancy.

The Blues may claim that the move was purely about the title race. Stewart played against his old team in that 3-3 draw, and if he was improperly registered, Healy's side would take all three points from that game, narrowing the gap on league leaders Larne.

For those with no dog in this fight, the feud between the two clubs who should be leading the way in our game in terms of class, decorum and leadership, comes across as unseemly at best, puerile and vindictive at worst.