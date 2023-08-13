History-making Julie Nelson targeting silverware with Crusaders Strikers after injury fightback

Julie Nelson is back on the football pitch and dreaming big that the final chapter of her career will be a golden one — just months after fearing that her playing days may be over.

Northern Ireland’s record caps holder, with 130 appearances, already has a place in history that can never be taken away after she scored the country’s first goal in a major tournament against Norway at the Women’s Euro 2022 finals.

At 38-years-old many players would be thinking of ending on that kind of high. Not Nelson. More international success and breaking through the barrier that has seen Crusaders Strikers lose in four domestic finals over the last few years are, she believes, targets that can be achieved.

“It’s been a long and frustrating period for me, but I am delighted to come through 90 minutes — my first League minutes of the season,” said Nelson, after helping the Strikers to a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Derry City Women last Wednesday night.

“Of course the through that I might not come back crosses your mind when you suffer such a significant injury. I don’t seem to do minor injuries, everything I do seems to be quite major.

“I did fear I was going to need surgery and I was glad that wasn’t the case.

“I just had to trust the process and it feels nice to be back on the pitch after quite a long period out.”

Rather than glancing back at both the good times and the bad, Nelson is very much looking forward.

Ten points behind leaders Glentoran Women in the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership mean title success is realistically not a target anymore this season. The next assignment on the horizon now is an Irish Cup Quarter-Final battle with Sion Swifts Ladies on Friday night — a repeat of the semi-finals of 2021 and 2022, with one win each.

“I wouldn’t still be playing if I didn’t think it was possible for me to go on and win things,” said Nelson.

“Sion Swifts have caused us difficulty this season as well — we lost the League Cup Semi-Final to them, so I am sure that will give us motivation going into this game.

“We have been in many finals over the last three or four seasons and unfortunately come out on the wrong end of them on each occasion, but there is still a motivation within the squad.

“A lot of the girls haven’t won a senior medal and those of us that have done want to get back to Crusaders being a club that is up there competing for trophies — and ultimately winning trophies.

“It is fantastic to see some of the younger players coming through and breaking into the first team this season, the likes of Darcie McNeill, Erin Morrision and Rebecca Mann, three academy products that are getting good minutes — and that is our aim as a club, to keep doing that and get those players into teams that are competing and winning things.

“We know that we can compete with every team in the League. We have beaten Glentoran this season, we have beaten Cliftonville this season and we know it’s something that’s possible. The thing that we lack is the consistency to do it on a weekly basis.

“If we can build on the squad of the players that we have at the minute and breed some more of the younger players coming through then I think that bodes well for the club going forward.”

Friday night’s action saw a goal rush with a massive 30 being scored across just three matches and after four hat-tricks being scored on the same night a week earlier there were five trebles — including three in one match as Cliftonville Ladies thrashed Mid Ulster Ladies 14-0.

Kirsty McGuinness, Claire Shaw and Marissa Callaghan were the hat-trick scorers in that game, while Kerry Beattie and Emily Wilson notched trebles as Glentoran Women beat Larne Women 10-0 to maintain their six-point lead at the top of the table.

That almost made Sion Swifts Ladies 6-0 success over Lisburn Ladies look paltry in comparison, where Cora Chambers weighed in with half the goals.