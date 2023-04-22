History-making youth coach Gerard Lyttle set to leave Northern Ireland post

Gerard Lyttle is set to exit his roles as Northern Ireland Under-17 and Under-19 manager despite leading both sides to the Elite qualifying group stage of the European Championships last month.

Former Cliftonville boss Lyttle may have created history at youth level for Northern Ireland with that double but Sunday Life Sport understands that the Irish FA are planning to go in a new direction at Under-17 and Under-19 level.

It is believed the IFA are looking at appointing one manager for the Under-17s and another for the Under-19s as restructuring continues at the organisation.

Lyttle was appointed in February 2021, stepping up from the Irish FA Academy. He came in at an embarrassing time for the Association who had previously given Diarmuid O’Carroll the job only for him to withdraw his application due to an “administrative error”.

Ex-Northern Ireland hero Gareth McAuley was brought in to work alongside Lyttle, and there was joy for them last year when the Under-17 and Under-19 teams progressed to the Elite qualifying round of the European Championships.

Given how poorly the senior Northern Ireland side did in 2022, the underage outfits provided some much needed positivity and prior to that developed players such as Dale Taylor, Conor Bradley, Isaac Price, Shea Charles and Brodie Spencer who have all gone on to become full internationals.

Ironically with both teams playing in the Elite stages at the same time last month, Lyttle could only manage the Under-19s at their tournament with the IFA’s Head of Coach Education Sean-Paul Murray and Academy Head Coach Kris Lindsay drafted in to coach the Under-17s.

Lyttle’s contract was extended on a short term basis to see them through the competition but it appears as though he won’t be offered another deal by the IFA who in the past six months have made a number of changes.

Since November former Northern Ireland skipper Aaron Hughes has been appointed as Technical Director at the IFA, Michael O’Neill has taken charge of the senior Northern Ireland team for a second time replacing Ian Baraclough, Kenny Shiels has left his position as Northern Ireland’s women’s manager and John Schofield has departed as under-21 boss.

Ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign O’Neill named a new backroom team with Hughes and O’Carroll senior coaches, David Rouse the goalkeeping coach and Matthew Crawford a performance analyst joining assistant boss Jimmy Nicholl.

Earlier this month the IFA’s Head of Elite Player Development Andy Waterworth acted as the interim manager of the Northern Ireland women’s team losing 4-1 to Wales.

After that former Northern Ireland star Gail Redmond was named manager of the Northern Ireland Women’s Under-17 and Under-19 teams and this week another ex-international Danielle McDowell Tuffey was made the Irish FA’s first Girls’ Elite Youth Academy Manager.

Throw in Graham Fitzgerald becoming the IFA’s new Chief Operating Officer and it’s been hard to keep up with the comings and goings at Windsor with more to come.