Honours even at Solitude as Lee Bonis rescues a point for Larne against Cliftonville

Larne striker Lee Bonis claimed a point at the second time of asking for the Champions at Solitude this afternoon against an impressive Cliftonville team.

The Reds made all the running in a full-blooded encounter and took the lead on 35 minutes through a Ben Wilson pearler of a goal.

However, the home side gifted Larne an equaliser a minute before half time when Johnny Addis caught Micheal Glynn in the box.

Nathan Gartside stopped Bonis' first attempt but was beaten by the follow up as the Reds moved into third place on ten points with Larne a point further behind.