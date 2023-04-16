Hopefully common-sense will prevail and Billy Joe Burns will not miss the Cup Final: Stephen Baxter

Crusaders' Billy Joe Burns sees red after hitting Shaun Want in the face when lobbing the ball back to Larne — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter is hoping Billy Joe Burns’ season hasn’t been ended by a freak moment that could cost him a place in next month’s Irish Cup Final.

The big defender was dismissed in the first half of Friday night’s defeat to Larne when, after picking the ball up following the award of a free-kick, he tossed it forward — and straight into the face of Larne’s Shaun Want.

Referee Chris Morrison immediately flashed the red card in the direction of the incredulous Burns, who now faces a sweat to see if any appeal spares him from missing next month’s Irish Cup decider.

“Unfortunately, it’s hit the lad on the face, what are the chances of that happening?” queried Baxter. “Shaun Want wasn’t looking for a red card.

“Knowing the character of Billy Joe Burns, it’s not what you get from him.

“I’ve had a good conversation with Chris after it. He heard me on it and he understands what has happened. I’ve asked him to have a good look at it and I hope that common sense prevails.

“We don’t want someone missing a showpiece Final based on that incident, it could haunt him for the rest of his life — not playing in a Final for lobbing the ball back to the opposing team.

“If it had been a horrendous tackle, I’d be the first to fine him and tell him he deserved to be sent off, but this one needs appealed. The two players actually had a laugh about it before BJ left the pitch.”