How 11 of the Irish League’s best bosses managed expectations when the pressure was on

Glentoran boss Alan McDonald, who inspired the club to the top-flight title in 2009, is much-missed in football circles

Popular two-time title-winning Cliftonville boss Tommy Breslin was never short of a joke and a laugh on the sidelines

Eddie Patterson managed Glentoran to two Irish Cup triumphs during his tenure at The Oval

Marty Quinn oversaw Cliftonville's unlikely Premier League success in 1998, their first in almost 80 years up to that point

Trevor Anderson, a figure who often kept himself to himself, ended Linfield's wait for title glory

Ronnie McFall was a fearsome operator at the helm of both Glentoran and Portadown, serving the latter for almost 30 uninterrupted years

Roy Walker guided Crusaders to the Gibson Cup before Stephen Baxter emulated his feat three times as a manager in the 21st Century

David Jeffrey and Roy Coyle enjoyed immense success during a combined 32 years of service as managers of Linfield

Management is getting harder in the modern game, with more scrutiny and criticism of the bosses than ever before.

Not only is recruitment tougher than ever, but the spotlight is on managers more and more.

Media exposure in the Irish League is greater and social media can be a bearpit for managers if results go the other way.

Today, STEPHEN LOONEY looks at 11 chiefs of the modern era, past and present, to reflect on how they coped with the pressures of success, examining the characteristics and approaches of the most colourful and successful supremos in recent years.

Roy Coyle

The Gaffer. The most successful manager in the history of Irish League football thanks to hugely successful spells with Linfield and Glentoran.

Ruthless to the bone in pursuit of trophies, Coyle conducted himself professionally and with decorum throughout his managerial career.

A fearsome force of nature in his playing days, thankfully ‘Coyler’ mellowed as he got older, but you still wouldn’t want to cross him.

David Jeffrey

Another warrior on the pitch, Jeffrey made the successful switch to management with a glorious reign at his beloved Windsor Park.

An intelligent man, Jeffrey’s real success lay in his people skills and his excellent man management talents. However – and speaking from experience – a bellowing Big Davy is not for the faint-hearted.

David Healy

The Northern Ireland goalscoring hero arrived at Windsor Park with fire in the belly and willing to take on anyone in his quest for success.

It was a surprise to see him adopt such a pugnacious approach to his first stab at management, but it did not prevent him from claiming five titles with Linfield.

The fire still burns, but David has matured as a manager, preferring to pick his battles these days.

Stephen Baxter

Baxter is synonymous with Crusaders due to his success as a player and manager at Seaview – and is no shrinking violet in either role.

Hailing from a boxing family, ‘Stanley’ has been known to challenge fans home or away, famously stating ‘I’ll fight anyone’ at The Coleraine Showgrounds on one memorable occasion.

However, his default setting is that of a gracious man, one who knows when to put the arm around the shoulder, and his players love playing for him.

Ronnie McFall

As canny and as wily an operator as any in management, McFall enjoyed unprecedented success at Glentoran and particularly Portadown, with ever-present wife Anne at his side.

Big Ronnie’s eye for a player was legendary and he was a very strong character to deal with at times.

However, to his credit, Ronnie never fell out with you for long, and his bark was worse than his bite.

Roy Walker

The man at the helm of the celebrated ‘God Squad’ at Seaview in the 90s, Walker was teak-tough as a footballer and a very strong character as a manager.

Guided by his faith, Walker did not get embroiled in rows and clashes as some of his players did on the pitch.

Instead, he used his intelligence and wisdom to handle criticism, often quoting sage verses of the Bible.

Trevor Anderson

A quiet and private man, Anderson brought glory back to Windsor following a fallow spell at Linfield in the wake of Coyle’s departure.

The former goal-getter was professional in his dealings, but he didn’t suffer fools gladly.

Eventually, he had enough of the pressures that come with the hotseat in south Belfast and joined Newry Town.

Marty Quinn

One of the most likeable guys in the Irish League who inspired his Cliftonville team to win the title unexpectedly in 1998.

He followed that with Irish Cup success at Coleraine where, again, his players loved featuring for him.

But behind the warmth and the fun lay a core of steel, and Quinner wasn’t afraid to get stuck in, as a famous Cliftonville chant attests – and as Roy McCreadie found out.

Eddie Patterson

A model professional as a manager, Patterson was always polished and approachable in his time with both Cliftonville and Glentoran.

The thing about Eddie is that he is absolutely straight down the line, does everything by the book and believes passionately in fair play.

A very capable man, Patterson felt hard done by to be sacked by both Belfast clubs, and the hearings agreed with him.

Tommy Breslin

Breslin lit up Solitude with his smile as much as his swashbuckling team that won the Premiership title two years in a row did.

You never heard a bad word about him and you never will, for he was genuinely the nicest man in football before his tragic and untimely death in 2019.

Players adored him, everyone adored him. He was a man who always left you feeling that little bit better about life.

Alan McDonald

Another wonderful man taken too early, McDonald remains the last Glentoran manager to win the League following his 2009 triumph.

He first came to prominence with his ‘come and see me’ comment after playing for Billy Bingham’s Northern Ireland in 1985, and the common misperception was that Alan was a growler.

Far from it, for ‘Big Mac’ was one of the most gentle and caring souls you could wish to meet. A gem of a human being.