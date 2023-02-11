How Ireland rated as they record a crucial Six Nations victory over France

Ireland’s path to a potential Grand Slam is wide open after their 32-19 win over defending Six Nations champions France at the Aviva Stadium.

Who impressed in the win? Michael Sadlier gives his verdict...

Starting XV

Hugo Keenan: Did so well for the opening try and showed great pace for Hansen’s chance. Needed to nail Dupont with one hit and did so. His touch finder was a thing of beauty for a 50/22. 9

Mack Hansen: Involved in early wrap around and some good defensive work as well as his half charge down in the lead up to Lowe’s score. Nailed on the line by Dupont but was always a serious threat. 8

Garry Ringrose: An assist for Lowe where he hit the line from deep and super tracking tackle on Ntamck. The Leinster centre had another influential game and surged through for the bonus point try. 9

Stuart McCloskey: Worked hard early on for Lowe’s score and seemed to revel in the physicality of the game. Won a critical jackal penalty on his own line when Ireland were under the pump. A strong game. 8

James Lowe: In position for another great kick to the backfield which caused chaos early on and then, well, a spectacular finish for his try though somewhat lucky to get it. Produced a super touchfinder too. 9

Johnny Sexton: Tremendous break nearly led to a try and then there was the gallop out of the 22. The veteran was in vintage form and was visibly upset to have to leave the action early.8

Conor Murray: After what was clearly a very difficult week personally, he delivered well in the white heat of this pulsating Test match. Came close to getting over twice in the opening half with close-in surges. 8

Andrew Porter:Not a bad way to mark his half century of caps and muscled over with a powerhouse score though was held up over the line on two other occasions. Hardly flagged as the pace remained relentless. 8

Rob Herring: Notable early drive saw him come close to getting over and was going well until he was then smashed by Atonio who only got yellow. The result for Herring was an HIA from which he didn’t return.6

Finlay Bealham: Great hands for Keenan try and made an important tackle on Dumortier. Carried hard and just kept on putting in the hits, making 13 before he left the field for Tom O’Toole. 8

Tadhg Beirne: Trademark jackal at a restart and this was so much more dynamic than against Wales. Picked up an injury early in the second half and left in some apparent pain. 7

James Ryan: Cap number 50 and there was no way he was going to have a quiet game. One super restart take as well as key tackle on Fickou and a try saver on Penaud. As usual, a massive presence. 9

Peter O'Mahony:Gave Porter the required propulsion to score close in and worked so hard thought his knock-on from a lineout was unfortunate as was then missing a throw. The latter was just prior to him being subbed. 7

Josh van der Flier: Did well to win a turnover which put Ireland back on the front foot and then it was helter-skelter stuff with high numbers of carries and tackles though there were a couple of penalty concessions. 8

Caelan Doris: Set the tone with a good carry in lead up to Keenan’s score and excellent turnover at a breakdown. Magnificent offload to Lowe and with a dazzling assist for Ringrose. Was just relentless in his energy. 10

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher (for Herring, 25 mins): Had a big game 8; Dave Kilcoyne (for Porter, 69 mins): Brought power and energy 7; Tom O'Toole (for Bealham, 62 mins): Made a great impact 8; Iain Henderson (for Beirne, 45 mins): Some prominent work 8; Jack Conan (for O’Mahony, 56 mins): Experience and high energy 8; Craig Casey (for Murray, 56 mins): Great work under pressure 8; Ross Byrne (for Sexton, 48 mins): Managed the game well 8; Bundee Aki (for McCloskey, 65 mins): Some quality covering 7.