How Ireland rated in victory over South Africa at Aviva Stadium

This looked a big ask for him and was hit with full venom by Mapimpi as Ireland looked for width. But grew into it and looked more comfortable as it went on. 8

Robert Baloucoune

Emptied early on by Kriel and then had to be alert for a grubber through by the Boks. Knocked on from one high ball. Never really got a chance to show his pace. 6

Garry Ringrose

Nice early collect of the ball as Ireland were briefly on the front-foot. Put in one really good hit on Du Toit and just continued to produce the goods. 8

Stuart McCloskey

At last a frontline Test, he did well to clear up from Baloucoune and then there was a jackal but so unlucky exiting to an arm or shoulder injury. 6

Mack Hansen

Took Arendse in the air and then got bottled up when a back move went a bit awry. Driven into the ground which led to Kolbe’s yellow. Was on the end of that super try. 7

Johnny Sexton

Some passing inaccuracy early on clearly needled him and he required greater dominant input into the game. He recovered from a leg knock and nailed that key penalty. 7

Conor Murray

The eighth Ireland player to make a century of caps and his break through a lineout put Ireland on the front-foot late in the first half only for him to then limp off. 7

Andrew Porter

He obviously relishes the physical stuff and it doesn’t get any more tricky than the South Africans. Got stuck in at scrum time and his strength told in the end. 8

Dan Sheehan

His tackle on Du Toit helped secure a penalty to relieve pressure but then followed by an overthrow. Followed up with a turnover and so close to charge down score. Really strong. 8

Tadhg Furlong

It wasn’t hard to sense that he wanted to get those carries going but this was a suffocating game of uber physicality and he also was felled early by injury. 6

Tadhg Beirne

He was frustrated at not getting those jackals in the opening half. Bloodied but handled well for Hansen’s try. Put boot to ball at one point. A big part of the collective. 7

James Ryan

Got into open space as Ireland upped their presence in the Boks’ 22. Managed to do enough to disrupt Etzebeth at one big moment and was really big at maul defence. 8

Peter O'Mahony

Did so well to take Sexton’s cross-kick but this was an altogether more challenging environment. Used his smarts when it mattered and stayed in the Boks’ faces. 7

Josh van der Flier

Busy defensively and found the physicality difficult with Kolisi at one stage smashing through him. But then came that clever try and he, too, ultimately flourished in the game. 8

Caelan Doris

Helped win an important jackal and then a penalty off Wiese. Great play to help kick-start the move for Hansen’s score. Also made himself big in defence. 8

Replacements: Rob Herring for Sheehan 63mins: Neat late cameo 6. Cian Healy for Porter 68mins: Wanted plenty of action 7. Finlay Bealham for Furlong h-t: won a key scrum penalty 7. Kieran Treadwell for Beirne 63mins: Helped close the game down 6. Jack Conan for O’Mahony 68mins: Some quality work when it counted 7. Jamison Gibson-Park for Murray 35mins: Brought that extra zip to the game 8. Joey Carbery for Sexton 77mins: Kicked it out to end the game 5. Jimmy O’Brien for McCloskey 26mins: Try saver on Kolbe and so strong 8.