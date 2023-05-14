How Northern Ireland defender Daniel Ballard used Arsenal to launch his career. . . despite initial Liam Brady rejection

The story of how Daniel Ballard grasped his shot at the big time is revealed in former Arsenal youth team coach Roy Massey’s new book — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Former Arsenal youth team coach Roy Massey has told of his pride over the career of Northern Ireland international Daniel Ballard, who was on their books from the age of just eight.

The Sunderland defender (23) has gone on to rack up 15 international appearances, scoring twice, but had to first overcome disappointment at the Gunners.

Roy said: “Daniel Ballard’s story to succeed as a professional footballer is one of sheer guts, determination and desire. Daniel was eight years old when he signed for the Arsenal academy after a successful trial.

“Throughout the next four seasons, Daniel played in defence and, although lacking some agility and pace, his competitive nature and commitment to training helped him gradually overcome some of his deficiencies.

“He was a very polite and likeable young boy who had a soft centre and he would find it difficult to control his emotions when he and/ or his team were going through a difficult time.”

But he revealed that before making it as a pro, Ballard was gutted to be told by academy boss Liam Brady he was being let go at the end of the Under-14 season — before Brady made a U-turn.

Roy said: “Liam had decided to release Daniel, who sensed that this was to be the outcome of the meeting and he started to cry so much that Liam looked at this young boy sobbing his heart out at the thought of being released that he calmly said, ‘Daniel, I am going to give you another two years with the academy’.”

Two years later, he was set to be released again as fellow Northern Ireland star Steve Morrow, working as a recruitment officer, was signing two defenders from abroad.

While still training with the club out of contract, and after a broken ankle injury, he was offered a lifeline when invited on a trip to play Bayern Munich in Germany and leapt at the chance — turning down an offer from Stevenage — and impressed so much he was offered a Gunners’ scholarship.

Roy added: “The decision paid off for Daniel as Andries (Jonker, the newly appointed academy manager), was so impressed with his performance that he offered him a scholarship, which was accepted.

“After completing the scholarship, Daniel was offered a professional contract and after highly successful loans spells at Blackpool and Millwall he signed for Sunderland.”

Roy was appointed assistant academy manager at Arsenal in 1998 and stayed with the Gunners until 2014 — with future stars like Bukayo Saka, Cesc Fabregas and even eventual Spurs goal machine Harry Kane being under his charge.

In his new book, A Life in Football and a Coach to the Stars, he also praised current Larne player Mark Randall, telling how he still turned up for training the day after the death of his father when he was a youth player with the Gunners aged 13.

He said: “I can’t imagine how difficult this must have been but it showed great character and mental strength to be with all his team-mates.

“Over the following months Mark continued to develop his game and no doubt his efforts helped him, in part, take his mind off the devastation of losing his father at such a young age.”

Roy also revealed how Liam Brady “was fuming” at an attempt by Manchester United to poach Randall and, after crunch talks between Brady, Arsene Wenger and the Randall family, he decided to sign pro terms with Arsenal instead.

He added: “Mark began his career well and, in his first year as a professional, Arsene was as good as his word and gave him his chance in the first team.

“He came on as a substitute for the opening game at the Emirates Stadium — the Dennis Bergkamp testimonial, then he went on tour with the first team in the summer of 2006 and made his first-team debut in a League Cup third-round match at West Bromwich Albion in October before being picked again for the fourth-round tie at Everton.

“He was rewarded with a longer contract the following summer and continued to play in the FA Cup and League Cup, showing good composure on the ball and fine passing ability.”

After loan spells with Burnley, his local club Milton Keynes Dons and Rotherham United, Randall eventually signed for Chesterfield in 2013 before finding his way to Inver Park and playing a key role in Larne’s historic first Premiership title win this year.