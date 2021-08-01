How past failure put Rhys McClenaghan on a course to an Olympic final

If Rhys McClenaghan produces the performance of his life this morning and wins Olympic gold in the pommel Final, coach Luke Carson will point to a moment when he came up short as the seeds of his success.

Carson was only 24 when he sat down with Rhys’ parents to discuss becoming their son’s full-time coach. Rhys was 14 and now, seven years on, the Ards man has the chance to rule the world in Tokyo’s Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Carson drew up a 10-year plan for his career, culminating in the 2024 Paris Olympics. So far, McClenaghan has achieved every milestone on the plan bar one — and that might have been the making of him.

“It was actually the first big competition on the plan,” recalls Carson, who had pencilled in a gold medal for Rhys at the 2015 European Youth Olympics in Tbilisi.

“But it didn’t go to plan and he fell off the pommel horse.

“Do you know what, it was probably the best thing that happened; it taught him failure. I’m actually thankful that the result ended up the way it did because I do believe it has had an astounding effect on all his results since.”

Already Rhys has made history by becoming the first Irish gymnast to qualify for an Olympic Final. And if he delivers a medal today, it has the potential to revolutionise the sport across the island.

Coach Carson was a trailblazer in his own right, competing in World and European Championships as well as the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, where his sister Bethany swam for Northern Ireland, and at the Games in Glasgow four years later.

A hyper-active kid, his mother Gilli enrolled him when he was eight in the Salto Gymnastics Centre in Lisburn. “I could never sit still,” he says. “My mother was at her wits’ end and needed to find something for me so that I could burn off all this energy.

"She did a bit of research and a friend who did gymnastics told her that she came home tired after every class. So my mother said, ‘Right, I’m sending him there’.”

Before long, Carson was in the Northern Ireland squad, but by the time he had completed his A Levels he knew he could never realise his ambition of being a world-class gymnast if he stayed in Northern Ireland.

When he was 19, he moved to the Huntingdon Gymnastic Centre in Cambridgeshire where some of the UK’s leading gymnasts and coaches were based.

“England was about 15 to 20 years in front of us in terms of their systems,” he reveals.

"I wanted to be part of that and learn from some of the best gymnasts in the world who were training there.

"My whole understanding of the sport changed during the time I spent in Huntingdon.”

Carson did make it to the Commonwealth Games, but his future lay in coaching.

Having returned to Northern Ireland as a newly-qualified coach, Carson’s first project was taking a group of six to eight-year-old would-be gymnasts with a view to guiding them through their full careers. Few last the pace due to the extraordinary demands of the sport.

When McClenaghan joined the group, he had to redo the basic work these novices were being taught.

“It could have backfired and he could have gone off to play football,” adds Carson.

"But such was his desire and passion for gymnastics that he stuck with it and once he saw progress, he understood better what my goal was.”