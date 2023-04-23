I always dreamt our town could be in for a treat, beams Larne owner Kenny Bruce

Larne owner Kenny Bruce gets to grips with the Gibson Cup after the Inver Reds clinched it for the first time in their history — © INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

In the week Larne hoisted the Danske Bank Premiership trophy for the first time in their 134-year history, club owner Kenny Bruce revealed it was two ‘old boys’ who persuaded him to get behind the ailing east Antrim outfit.

The champagne has been flowing freely since the record-breaking achievement that will bring Champions League football to Inver Park next season, but the club was on its knees six years ago when former boss Graham McConnell and his assistant, Sammy Smyth, approached Bruce, pleading for assistance.

“I was fortunate enough to be successful in business and I wanted to give something back but I wasn’t sure if I would give back to Larne; give back to football, give back to a charity or whatever,” said Larne-born Bruce, who was a co-founder of online estate agency Purplebricks.

“The opportunity came about through Graham and Sammy. They approached me saying Larne Football Club had fallen on hard times and there was an opportunity to assist the board, shaped by Tiernan Lynch’s vision. That is what whetted my appetite.

“I liked the look and feel of the impact the project could have, but then it was Tiernan’s vision that really got me to commit fully and substantially invest both financially and emotionally over the last five-and-a-half years.”

It was McConnell, however, who did the ‘big sell’.

Bruce went on: “Graham McConnell took me around the ground with the previous Chairman, Mervyn McKay, and I genuinely saw opportunity, opportunity, opportunity written all over it.

“I was excited by the potential, I felt that with the right infrastructure, the right investment, the right vision and strategy, that we could turn this around relatively quickly and I felt that, based on living in the town from 1975 to 1991, it was a football town.

“I remember the great days of Paul Malone and getting to Cup Finals and enjoying those experiences. I felt if we can create something here, I don’t feel there’s a great deal of competition and I think people will come in their droves and really get behind us.”

Although he has poured in close to £5m, sustainability is key for Bruce.

“I have total belief that that is the case,” he added. “I have modelled out forecasts that demonstrate competing in European competition, developing young players, having education as part of the strategy, driving revenue streams, being bold in your commercial thinking, that football clubs in Northern Ireland can be sustainable, no question about it.

“But we’ve got to get away — if we can — from a part-time environment taking most of the money out of the game. We’ve got to try and invest in facilities, invest in young people, invest in education, and if we can do that, I feel football can thrive in Northern Ireland.”