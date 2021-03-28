'I can be Northern Ireland's main man again': Kyle Lafferty aiming for World Cup finals ahead of captaining country against USA

Tonight, Windsor Park, Kick-off 5.05pm

Kyle Lafferty was in tears the last time he graced the Windsor Park pitch.

Just days after burying his beloved sister Sonia, his biggest fan, brave Lafferty came on as a second-half substitute in Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 Play-Off Final against Slovakia last November and nearly snatched victory and qualification with a powerful shot in the final few minutes which grazed the post.

Slovakia responded with a goal in extra-time to eliminate Northern Ireland and at the full-time whistle a wave of emotion hit Lafferty hard.

Four months later Sonia is still very much in Lafferty's everyday thoughts but when he steps out onto the pitch tonight, sadness will be replaced by pride as he captains his country for the first time against the United States.

The past few months have been a struggle for the 33-year-old as he tried to come to terms with the loss of his sister, but he managed to secure his release from Serie B team Reggina in January and agreed a deal with Tommy Wright's Scottish Premiership outfit Kilmarnock last month, which is only 30 minutes away from his family home.

Now, with his loving family around him, the Kesh-born striker is much happier and he will be thinking of his sister when he proudly wears the armband.

"I'm delighted, honoured and it will be a great moment for my family," says Lafferty, who won his 80th cap as a second-half sub during Northern Ireland's opening World Cup qualifying defeat to Italy in Parma on Thursday night.

"It will be my first time captaining a team. Usually when you get your 50th cap you take control of the team but when my 50th cap fell it was Belarus at home just before the Euros and I said to Davo (Steven Davis) to go ahead and keep the armband. So this will be my first time and I am excited to lead the team out."

Does he have a big pre-game speech ready?

"I'll try and lead by example on the pitch, you know me, I'm not a big talker!" exclaims Lafferty.

The Fermanagh native, who was the Northern Ireland talisman during Euro 2016 qualification, scoring seven goals, hasn't found the net for his country in five years - going back 22 games to November 2016 against Azerbaijan.

But after scoring three goals in two games for Killie recently and receiving plaudits for his all-round performances, Lafferty believes he can once again be the main man for Northern Ireland, starting tonight against the USA.

"I feel confident after the three goals I have scored recently for Kilmarnock and I feel confident I can score plenty more," stresses Lafferty, who sits on a tally of 20 international goals. "I'm playing well and if I'm not scoring then I'm setting up my team-mates.

"Lots of things have happened to me over the last six months so it's been really important to return to the UK and be close to my family. I think me being settled and happy has been great for my performances because I'm scoring goals and contributing to the team, which is why I was brought in by Tommy Wright.

"It would mean everything for me to score. From the first goal I ever scored against Finland away to say against the USA, the feeling would still be there. It would be an honour to score again. I have confidence in myself that if I get the chances I will score.

"And I believe I have the ability to score the goals needed to take this team to another major tournament. As long as I'm playing for my club and doing well, the manager will keep picking me. I can be the main man and if the manager puts his trust in me I can reward him."

Following tonight's match, Lafferty will go 10th on the all-time appearance list and be just 19 away from the magical ton which has been achieved by only three Northern Ireland players - Aaron Hughes, Pat Jennings and the remarkable Steven Davis.

At the age of 33, is 100 caps an ambition for Lafferty?

"Of course," he states. "As a young boy getting your first cap, I was delighted. To get to that number it would be amazing for myself and my family and we would be proud of it. The only way I can stay in is by scoring goals. I have been slightly off it for my country in recent years but hopefully if I get a few chances I will let the manager know I am still there and can still offer a lot."

Boss Ian Baraclough says: "When Kyle Lafferty is hitting the target regularly he's going to be a big asset for us."

Lafferty will skipper a much-changed Northern Ireland side tonight as Baraclough looks to rest his star names ahead of Wednesday's crucial World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria at Windsor.

The USA, though, will be extremely strong having selected the majority of their European-based players from clubs such as Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Roma and Manchester City.

"We know the USA are a strong team - young, athletic and they want to go to the World Cup Finals and win it," admits Lafferty

"They have some exciting players in their squad, it's going to be a challenge but one we are looking forward to."

There certainly won't be a prouder man inside Windsor Park tonight than Kyle Lafferty with sister Sonia still very much at the forefront of his thoughts.

Northern Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Burnley), Conor Hazard (Celtic), Nathan Gartside (Derry City), Liam Hughes (Liverpool)

Defenders: Jonny Evans (Leicester City), Craig Cathcart (Watford), Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough), Stuart Dallas (Leeds United), Shane Ferguson (Millwall), Conor McLaughlin (Sunderland), Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United), Daniel Ballard (Blackpool), Ciaron Brown (Cardiff City).

Midfielders: Steven Davis (Rangers), Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers), George Saville (Middlesbrough), Michael Smith (Hearts), Matthew Kennedy (Aberdeen), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Niall McGinn (Aberdeen), Alistair McCann (St Johnstone).

Strikers: Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock), Josh Magennis (Hull City), Shayne Lavery (Linfield) Gavin Whyte (Hull City), Dion Charles (Acc Stanley).

USA squad

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Chituru Odunze (Leicester City, Zack Steffen (Manchester City).

Defenders: Sergiño Dest (Barcelona), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht), Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Vienna), Tim Ream (Fulham), Bryan Reynolds (Roma), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim), Antonee Robinson (Fulham).

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg), Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Christian Cappis (Hobro), Luca de la Torre (Heracles), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Strikers: Daryl Dike (Barnsley), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys).