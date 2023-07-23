I can defend Armoy crown, says Davey Todd as local hero Michael Dunlop may sit out again

Davey Todd on his way to Race of Legends joy at Armoy in 2022

Armoy hosts the final Irish road race of 2023 next weekend when England’s Davey Todd will return to defend his ‘Race of Legends’ crown in Co Antrim.

Todd dominated the event last summer, winning both Supersport and Superbike races and setting a new lap record for the undulating three-mile course at 108.543mph.

The 27-year-old will again line up on the Padgett’s Honda machines in both classes and will be the rider to beat unless home favourite Michael Dunlop takes his place on the grid.

“I’ll be on both bikes, 600 and big bike,” said Todd.

“They’re the two bikes I’m really well rehearsed on and they’re the same bikes from last year, so there’s no reason why we can’t be in the mix again.”

There has been no official confirmation of whether Dunlop will race next weekend.

He withdrew from the event last year, claiming his MD Racing Team did not receive equal treatment “compared to some of the other teams taking part”.

The Ballymoney man, now the second most successful Isle of Man TT rider ever with 25 victories, won the showpiece ‘Race of Legends’ at Armoy a record nine times in a row before dramatically pulling out in 2022.

Entries have closed, but the door has been left open for Dunlop should he have a late change of heart.

In his absence, Todd’s chief opposition will come from Dean Harrison in the Supersport class, who will ride for Northern Ireland team BPE by Russell Racing on a Yamaha R6.

Jamie Coward is another leading TT name confirmed for Armoy on the KTS by Steadplan Racing Superbike, Supersport and Supertwin machines. Coward made his debut at the event 12 months ago and won twice in the Supertwin and inaugural Classic Superbike races.

Derek Sheils will be a top contender in the Superbike class on the Roadhouse Macau BMW along with Cork man Mike Browne (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW), while a strong entry also features Ulster riders Adam McLean (J McC Roofing Racing), Paul Jordan (PreZ Racing), Darryl Tweed (Parker Transport Racing) and Neil Kernohan (Kernohan Racing), plus Newcastle-upon-Tyne’s Dominic Herbertson (Dafabet Racing).

Guy Martin is entered in the Classic race, while Phil Crowe also returns after impressing last year.

Roads close at 11am on Friday for practice followed by the first Lightweight Supersport and Supersport 600 races.

On Saturday, roads close at 9am for a 10-race programme, including the headline Bayview Hotel Race of Legends.