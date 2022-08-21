I can forgive anyone a mistake, but John Herron may find public won’t forget and be forced to leave Irish League

It’s hard to work out what John Herron was thinking when he put that T-shirt on

After some due thought and careful consideration, I’m going to give John Herron the benefit of the doubt because I do believe everyone deserves a second chance.

However, the idiotic, thoughtless choice of what appears to be a paramilitary T-shirt he not only chose to wear but also posed for pictures in last week really beggars belief.

Not for the life of me can I even begin to think why on earth someone — who, let’s face it, is supposed to be a role model who leads by example — could ever do such a mindless and ludicrous thing. It is surely tantamount to committing football career kamikaze.

For his sake, I can only hope that at that particular moment in time, he took a complete leave of his senses and didn’t do it with any malice or sinister intent. Either way, I feel it will most likely have serious ramifications for the player.

Most of us in this great but complex little country have political views, indeed it’s almost impossible to live here and not have.

Nevertheless, I take major exception, particularly when it involves people in sport, who have been afforded a high level of prominence and use it to promote their political beliefs.

That is blatantly offside and, believe me, I don’t need the help of VAR to convince me on this one.

While my initial feeling was one of disappointment, that quickly changed to anger once it dawned on me just how much potential damage to the game John Herron has done.

Anger that in one foul swipe of lunacy, this lad has more than likely undone a lot of the constructive work countless people have done to eradicate sectarian hatred and bigotry from our game.

Don’t get me wrong, we have idiots on both sides of the house here in Northern Ireland, but, as a result of the efforts of clubs, players, administrators and indeed the vast majority of fans, we have thankfully managed to restore our pride and return our game to a decent sense of normality.

Then John Herron comes along and sets the whole thing off again.

Yet while I’m pointing the finger of blame fairly and squarely in his direction, I must by the same token commend his employers, Larne Football Club, for the prompt manner in which they took action by suspending the player until they have conducted their own full investigation into the matter.

The club didn’t drag their heels, nor did they hedge or fudge this embarrassing incident in any way, and for that they deserve tremendous credit.

Over the last few years, just like many other clubs, Larne have worked tremendously hard to create a community hub for everyone in the borough. They have extended the hand of friendship to people from all walks of life regardless of colour, class or creed.

Then in one reckless flash of stupidity, one of their very own employees completely tarnishes much of that good work.

I struggle to see any realistic way in which John Herron can resurrect his professional football career here in the Irish League.

He has dug a deep hole for himself that I feel even the vast majority of level-minded fans will struggle to forget, let alone forgive.

It’s my guess he will have to move elsewhere if he wants to continue with his playing career.

As I’ve said countless times over many years, when it comes to sport, leave your political hat at home and then go and enjoy all of the wonderful things sport has to offer.

It’s not rocket science.

Supporters too quick to turn on players

The new season has just kicked off and would you believe it, I’ve already heard of some teams having been booed by their own supporters!

It’s incredible to think that at many clubs, expectation levels have grown so much that if it takes a little more time for things to slot into place and results maybe don’t quite match what’s been hoped for, some supporters immediately feel the need to boo.

The days of a honeymoon period would now appear to be long gone, but how come?

We currently have a product in the Irish League that is getting better year on year. No ifs or buts — that is fact.

Crowds are continually on the increase and you won’t get better value for money anywhere else on the planet.

You can also bet your bottom dollar that every single manager and their staff will have done — and continue to do — their very best to get maximum points on the table, week in and week out.

Sadly, despite their best efforts and intentions, it doesn’t always work out the way some teams would have hoped or wished for.

However, performances and results tend to settle down after a couple of months and it’s then that things tend to become somewhat more predictable.

That’s when supporters should see a much better semblance of how their team will perform this season.

In the meantime, win, lose or draw, just get behind your team and always be thankful for what we’ve got here in the Irish League.

And for goodness’s sake, don’t forget that old tried and trusted saying — patience is a virtue.

Great day of fundraising

Portstewart Golf Club was the venue for Friday’s mega golf day fundraiser in aid of the Mary Peters Trust and I have to say it was one of the best I have ever been involved in.

Like most sports, nowhere near enough government money gets invested into athletics and in particular our stars of tomorrow, so it’s days like we had on Friday combined with the generosity of the public that the Mary Peters Trust can help so many aspiring athletes achieve their goals. It’s always an event I love to support in any way I can.

My team-mates in our four-ball were multi-medal Paralympian runner Michael McKillop, boxing’s Paddy Barnes and my old mate from the world of football Keith Gillespie — and believe me, my sides are still sore, the banter and the craic was mighty.

I was also privileged to be asked to host the evening dinner and chat show, where we were joined by none other than Rory Best, Trevor Ringland, Jimmy Kirkwood and, of course, the leading lady herself, Lady Mary Peters.

All in all, we had a ball but, most importantly, with the golf day, dinner and auction, we managed to raise a considerable sum which will enable Mary and the Trust to help many young people follow their dreams in the world of sport.