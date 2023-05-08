I can make impact in the bigger classes at North West 200, insists Lee Johnston

Lee Johnston, who is known as a smaller-bike specialist, in action during the Tides Restaurant Supersport race at the 2022 NW200

Lee Johnston is mainly recognised as a specialist on the smaller Supersport and Supertwin machines, but the Fermanagh man is hoping to transform that perception at the North West 200 this week.

Johnston claimed two victories for a double in the Supersport class in 2014 and scored his maiden Supersport success at the north coast meeting in 2019, adding another win on his Ashcourt Racing Yamaha in last year’s dry Supersport race.

Also a Supersport winner at the Isle of Man TT, the 34-year-old has excelled in the British Supersport Championship after putting more effort into the series when the major road races were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

He won both races at the opening round at Silverstone last month and still leads the Championship — albeit by a single point — after competing at Oulton Park last weekend, where he had a best result of sixth in the Feature race.

Johnston, though, should not be pigeon-holed as a Supersport rider and has won before in the Superstock class at the North West 200 in 2015 on the East Coast BMW, beating Alastair Seeley, Ian Hutchinson and Michael Dunlop in a hard-fought race.

He also claimed a Superstock win in the same year at the Ulster Grand Prix, which came after he shared the podium with Hutchinson and Dunlop in the Superstock TT.

Lee Johnston leads Davey Todd -during the Tides Restaurant Supersport Race at the 2022 North West 200

The former Honda Racing rider has switched from BMW this year after purchasing the ex-Glenn Irwin Fireblade machines, and Johnston means business in the big bike races as he bids for a repeat of his past successes.

“I didn’t actually sit on my 600 Yamaha from Brands Hatch last season until the first round at Silverstone this year,” said Johnston, who prioritised testing on his newly acquired Honda machines during the winter months in Spain.

“Everyone says I’m too small (to win the Superbike or Superstock races) but I know I can and I want to do more in the big bike races this year.

“In my head this year’s line-up is the most competitive it has ever been. When I was growing up it always seemed like English racers like Michael Rutter would rock up at the North West on factory bikes and smoke everyone else.

“That really p***** me off because I wanted Richard Britton to win!”

Johnston arrives in Portrush with two rounds of the British Championship under his belt — like most of his main rivals — but says a slightly different approach is needed in the heat of battle around the 8.9-mile course.

“Racing in the British Championship is ding dong stuff, on the limit racing,” said the ex-British Junior Superstock champion, who finished as the runner-up behind Seeley in the second Superstock race 12 months ago.

“You give respect as long as you get it back and it is the same at the North West. But you have to stay level-headed.”

Last year, Carrickfergus man Seeley won both Superstock races on the IFS Yamaha R1 to make it 10 victories in the class.

The record 27-time winner is competing in the National Superstock 1000 Championship on the SYNETIQ BMW this year and was leading at Oulton Park on bank holiday Monday when he was taken out by Alex Olsen.

Lee Johnston celebrates his Tides Restaurant Supersport victory at the 2022 North West 200

Seeley, who qualified on pole at Oulton, will be full of confidence on the M1000RR and is a major player who is equally as strong in the wet or dry.

Peter Hickman is a two-time Superstock winner at the NW200 and is another leading contender on the FHO Racing BMW alongside new team-mate Josh Brookes, although Superbike favourite Glenn Irwin is not entered in the class this year.

Hampshire’s James Hillier earned his maiden win at the event in the second Superstock race in 2019 from Richard Cooper, who was making his NW200 debut.

Cooper did not have a Superstock deal in place at the time of going to press, but Hillier will line up on the OMG Yamaha.

Milenco by Padgett’s Honda rider Davey Todd was left dejected after his chance of a Superstock victory last May was thwarted when he was forced out after his front Dunlop tyre delaminated.

Todd overshot at University and ran onto the grass on the opening lap but incredibly clawed his way back into contention, shattering the lap record before he was cruelly denied. His team-mate, Manxman Conor Cummins, is also on the shortlist.

Michael Dunlop, a Superstock winner on the Hawk Racing BMW in 2014, is Honda-mounted on his MD Racing Fireblade and holds obvious claims, while Dean Harrison is another stand-out name on the DAO Racing Kawasaki as he seeks a first victory around the Triangle course.

John McGuinness and new signing Nathan Harrison are the official Honda Racing entrants, Michael Rutter (Bathams Racing) is back for more and Yorkshireman Jamie Coward has also opted for Honda power this year on his KTS Steadplan machine.

Southern Irishman Michael Sweeney enjoyed an outstanding ride to fourth in the second Superstock race last year and returns on his MJR BMW.

Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan is another rider looking to make a name for himself on the bigger capacity machines this year on his PreZ Racing Yamaha, while Cork’s Mike Browne is an eye-catching newcomer on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW.

NW200 Thursday

Race 2 Superstock Race (6 laps)

NW200 Saturday

Race 4 Superstock Race (6 laps)

SUPERSTOCK

LAP RECORD

Rider – Ian Hutchinson

Machine – BMW

Time – 4mins 23.175secs

MPH – 122.702mph

Year – 2016