I did all I could, says Colin Turkington after qualifying in sixth at Thruxton

Colin Turkington feels sixth was as high as he could have hoped for in qualifying

Northern Ireland duo Colin Turkington and Andrew Watson will start this morning’s opening 16-lap sprint at Thruxton in Hampshire (11.45am) from sixth and seventh position respectively.

During a red flag-interrupted qualifying session, during which track limits were exceeded close to 30 times, NAPA Racing UK’s Ash Sutton set the benchmark time in his Ford Focus ST hatchback.

In dry and sunny conditions, a time of one minute 15.489 seconds around the 2.35-mile track was suffice to put the three-time British Touring Car Championship winner on the front row.

The current points’ leader — who said his qualifying performance was “mega” — made it a second consecutive pole position of the 2023 campaign.

Lining up alongside Sutton after posting a best time that was just 0.210 seconds slower is defending champion Tom Ingram in his EXCELR8 Motorsport-prepared Hyundai i30 Fastback N.

Row two is completed by One Motorsport with Starline Racing’s Josh Cook as he finally showed signs of gelling with the new-for-2023 engine in his Honda Civic Type R, and the Vauxhall Astra of CarStore Power Maxed Racing’s Mikey Doble respectively.

Traditionally a venue that favours front-wheel-drive cars, West Surrey Racing team-makes Jake Hill and Turkington did well to finish qualifying sixth and seventh.

Portadown man Turkington said: “That is the best we could have done — I am quite satisfied with P6. We didn’t run many new tyres in Free Practice, we saved them all for qualifying and got four runs but it was still a challenge.

“It isn’t about bravery or trying to put it on the line. It is about being smooth and disciplined and not overcooking it.”

Thruxton qualifying: 1. Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK 1:15.489s; 2. Tom Ingram, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +0.210s; 3. Josh Cook, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +0.246s; 4. Mikey Doble, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +0.406s; 5. Jake Hill, Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport +0.439s; 6. Colin Turkington, Team BMW +0.528s; 7. Andrew Watson, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +0.545s; 8. Aron Taylor-Smith, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +0.618s; 9. Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK +0.623s; 10. Rory Butcher, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +0.699s.