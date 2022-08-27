I don’t know how Cliftonville didn’t get a penalty against Dungannon Swifts: Paddy McLaughlin

Ronan Doherty kept the Reds ticking over and showed good awareness for a vital goal-line clearance at 3-2

Paddy McLaughlin felt Cliftonville’s victory over Dungannon Swifts would have been more straightforward had FOUR penalty calls gone in his side’s favour.

James Knowles put the visitors ahead from the spot and, though Ronan Hale and a Ben Gallagher own goal saw the Reds lead at the break, Joe McCready drew the Swifts level before Michael Ruddy became the second away player of the day to find his own net.

Home skipper Chris Curran rounded things off with a well-taken finish but McLaughlin was concerned that – in addition to awarding a penalty for a Jonny Addis foul on Rhys Campbell that occurred outside the box – referee Ian McNabb waved away appeals from Hale brothers Rory and Ronan as well as a late shout from Sean Moore.

“We had four penalty calls go against us — one that was awarded for a foul outside the box and three that weren’t given at all,” said the Cliftonville boss.

“Ian McNabb’s a top referee but I would just look at his performance today and ask him how he never gave us one of those three penalty calls.

“We didn’t get a penalty at Ballymena on Tuesday night for a blatant push on Ryan Curran on the goal-line, so there’s a few penalties in two games in a row we never got and I just hope it’s not something that’s going to be continuous. If fouls are made in the box, we’d rather have the penalties than the benefit of the doubt being given to the opposition.”

The first appeal came on 12 minutes when Rory Hale appeared to be tripped by John Scott and the hosts’ frustrations grew soon later when Dungannon midfielder Campbell seized on a loose ball and earned a spot-kick when he was felled by Addis.

Television replays indicated the foul took place outside the box but Knowles made the most of the opportunity to break the deadlock from 12 yards.

The Reds levelled when Ronan Hale thundered home at the end of a slick passing sequence involving Rory Hale, Ronan Doherty and Kris Lowe, while the contest was turned on its head right on half-time when a Chris Gallagher drive took a wicked touch off namesake Ben en route to deceiving goalkeeper Declan Dunne.

It was 2-2 just a few minutes into the second period courtesy of some fine work from Joe McCready, who showed good strength to spin past Colin Coates and convert.

Parity didn’t last long, though, with Ruddy blasting a Ryan Curran cross past his own keeper just over a minute later.

As the hour approached, Cliftonville’s second penalty claim came and went as Ronan Hale seemed to be nudged in the back by Ethan McGee just as he was preparing to get a shot away — and that could have proved telling because, within minutes, Doherty produced a superb goal-line header to stop McCready getting on the end of Ben Gallagher’s cross.

The scoring was completed when substitutes Joe Gormley and Chris Curran combined for the home skipper to weave his way into the box and shoot low across Dunne into the far corner of the net.

There was still time for another penalty claim when, with literally the last touch of the game, Mayowa Animasahun looked to clip Moore just inside the area but, again, ref McNabb and his team of officials were unmoved.

Visiting manager Dean Shiels was pleased with his team’s endeavour and, having been on the end of a questionable spot-kick call in their midweek defeat to Glentoran at Stangmore Park, is hopeful that the two balls his team put into their own net yesterday completes their quota of misfortune as they maintain their pursuit of a first point of the season.

“We keep getting kicked but we’ve just got to keep getting up,” he said. “We’ve no time to feel sorry for ourselves or talk about bad luck.

“We’ll talk about how we can improve because there’s a lots of ways we can improve on what we’ve done today.

“But we’ll try and build on the positives before we go to Coleraine next Saturday.”

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside 6, Addis 6, Gallagher 7, Rory Hale 7 (Gormley, 58 mins, 6), R Curran 6 (Casey, 87 mins, 6), McDonagh 6 (C Curran, 58 mins, 7), Lowe 7, Doherty 8, Turner 7, Ronan Hale 7 (Moore, 90 mins, 5), Coates 6.

Unused subs: Talley, Robinson, McGuinness.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne 6, Scott 6 (Animasahun, 77 mins, 6), Knowles 6, McCready 7, Campbell 7, Curry 6, Gallagher 5 (Walsh, 64 mins, 6), Barr 6, Ruddy 5 (O’Connor, 77 mins, 5), Devlin 5 (C McGinty, 46 mins, 6), McGee 6 (Convie, 86 mins, 5).

Unused subs: Nelson, McDonald.

Referee: Ian McNabb (Newtownabbey) 5