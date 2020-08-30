I don't understand how Cooney's 'try' was disallowed for being offside, questions Ulster coach McFarland

There were two main talking points for Dan McFarland from another defeat to Leinster, albeit in a game with little relevance ahead of next weekend's Semi-Finals.

Firstly, the sight of Jacob Stockdale limping off in the second half, and then the later disallowed try for John Cooney which could well have been a game-changer after Ulster had somehow found themselves six points behind.

McFarland was upbeat that Stockdale will be fit to face Edinburgh at Murrayfield on Saturday for the Guinness PRO14 Semi-Final but fairly livid that Cooney's intercept score had been called by the TMO.

"I'd be hopeful that Jacob will be alright," said McFarland.

"My understanding is that it is a couple of nasty bangs around his shin."

However, the Ulster coach was unable to say anything regarding Jordi Murphy's departure from the action with a clear issue.

And as for Cooney's disallowed score?

"I don't understand how that was offside," he said. "The back-foot of the ruck (is onside) and I've watched every angle and he's on the back foot of a ruck.

"Nobody I've spoken to out of 100 people who are here thought that was offside, so that changed (the game) a little bit. The bottom line is that I'm a lot happier this week than I was last week," he added, referring to the loss against Connacht.

After falling 16-0 behind, Ulster did come back into last night's game but their inability to produce consistent moments undid their mostly misfiring display.

"I thought we showed real effort but we just couldn't get out of our own way with errors and penalties," added McFarland. "Obviously that has got to improve if we want to win a Semi-Final.

"We train with intensity and we haven't been making errors in training, so there's something about match nights that's maybe getting to us a little bit.

"We'll train still at the same high standards for this week and there is an understanding that in order to win games you have to be consistent and keep consistent pressure.

"We put some really good passages of play together and then released the pressure, and we also defended really well and then made a couple of errors in terms of silly not rolling way penalties which we hadn't made the previous week.

"That's brings pressure on yourselves and we'll have a look at that.

"We're one of the lucky teams who have a Semi-Final to play and we'll look forward to that."