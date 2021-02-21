'I enjoy beating Glentoran more than anyone else': Linfield boss David Healy on defying critics, sleepless nights and Northern Ireland dream job

Healy admits that a run of four defeats at the start of his Blues tenure left him with sleepless nights but Northern Ireland's record goalscorer revels in bringing silverware to his boyhood club and acknowledges that taking the job meant going from hero to zero with some local fans

David Healy celebrates a win over Glentoran. The Linfield boss has been speaking about his playing and management career so far in a wide-ranging interview.

Steven Beacom Sun 21 Feb 2021 at 09:40