'I enjoy beating Glentoran more than anyone else': Linfield boss David Healy on defying critics, sleepless nights and Northern Ireland dream job
Healy admits that a run of four defeats at the start of his Blues tenure left him with sleepless nights but Northern Ireland's record goalscorer revels in bringing silverware to his boyhood club and acknowledges that taking the job meant going from hero to zero with some local fans
Steven Beacom
When Linfield won the Irish Premiership in 2017, it was their first League title in five years - that's an eternity at Windsor Park.