'I fear failure but I don't fear the sack': Linfield boss David Healy gives Blues the Ferguson factor

Linfield 4 Crusaders 0

David Healy has revealed that the way he manages Linfield is inspired by his old boss at Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson.

Following Friday night's impressive 4-0 home victory over title rivals Crusaders, Healy opened up about his experiences of leading the Blues and insisted that, while he feared failure, he did not fear the sack.

Some Linfield fans were calling for his head last month after the Champions were knocked out of the Irish Cup by Queen's University and suffered some alarming League results.

Northern Ireland's record goalscorer claims there is a section of the Blues support who will never take to him despite all the success he has delivered since being appointed boss at Windsor Park in 2015.

Under Healy, Linfield have won every domestic cup competition, enjoyed a highly lucrative and record breaking European run and are now favourites to win their third title in four seasons after two goals from Jimmy Callacher and strikes by Andy Waterworth and Stephen Fallon sunk the Crues, who had Howard Beverland sent off late on.

In February, Healy's men have won four League games in a row after a miserable January.

Asked if he feared the sack then, Healy declared: "Absolutely not. Do I fear failure? Absolutely. Like anyone in life, they fear being talked about as a failure, seeing a line that says 'Healy-failure', but did I fear the sack earlier in the season? Absolutely not.

"If I got sacked tonight, I could walk away with my head held high and my chest puffed out and say I've won two league titles, an Irish Cup, a County Antrim Shield and a League Cup.

"We were within an away goal of qualifying for the Europa League group stages, something probably never on the agenda of an Irish League club so if I was sacked tomorrow, do I fear it? Absolutely not. It's football, it's life, I understand it.

"As a player I was sold, loaned, transferred and bombed. I had a number at Fulham taken off me because we brought another centre forward in - probably on more money and more high profile.

"As a player, I had to answer a lot of questions and as a manager, yes, it was difficult and there were times around the New Year when I didn't want to look at the League table. I'm not one for social media but I got forwarded enough messages to know that my name was mud.

"Do I use that? I use any tool for motivation to make sure hopefully when it gets to March/April, when it really matters, people who might have been saying those nasty, bad, horrible things about me might think 'maybe we got that wrong' and that's always been my motivation, to prove people wrong and keep bouncing back.

"Nobody asks the players more questions than I do but they were aware of other people, other clubs, other clubs' supporters asking has this Linfield come to the end of the road? Have they become big-time Charlies because they had the run in Europe?

"We saw and heard everything and, to give credit to the players, they've responded over the last three or four weeks."

Healy added: "I want to see the club continue to thrive but there's probably a section of Linfield people who will probably never accept me as manager.

"I don't lie awake at night worrying about other people's opinions, though. I worry about what I can do and affect.

"The longer I'm in the job here, maybe some might be swayed one way or the other. I know a lot of people have talked about social media and the cesspit it is, everyone seems to have a voice.

"Every day I come to Linfield I give more than 100 per cent. I'm committed to the football club probably more than I was when I first arrived and to the development of the younger players. I'm hands on with everyone from the first team to the Academy.

"Any time I step through the gates at Windsor Park, I'm fully committed to make sure that it's not only my squad and staff have everything right but it's the whole way down the ladder.

"I take that from Sir Alex Ferguson, who made sure everything at Manchester United was running along the same path."

Healy also pointed out that his staff have boosted him, adding: "They keep me sane at times and keep me right."

LINFIELD: Ferguson 7, Haughey 7, Callacher 8, Waterworth 8 (Currie, 88 mins, 5), Cooper 8, Stewart 7 (Lavery, 76 mins, 6), Millar 8 (Kearns, 84 mins, 5), Fallon 8, Mulgrew 8, Quinn 7, Casement 7. Unused subs: Moore, Stafford, Clarke, Hery.

CRUSADERS: Doherty 6, Beverland 5, Lowry 6 (Forsythe, 46 mins, 6), McGonigle 6, Caddell 6 (McGinley, 57 mins, 5), O'Rourke 6, Owens 6 (Hale, 76 mins, 5), Brown 6, Thompson 6, Heatley 6, Dummigan 6. Unused subs: O'Neill, Hegarty, Cushley, McElroy.

Referee: Keith Kennedy (Lisburn) 6.