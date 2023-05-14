I gave everything to retain top spot in Supersport battle, says Davey Todd

North West 200

Davey Todd celebrates claiming victory in yesterday's Supersport race, where he shared the podium with Richard Cooper and Peter Hickman — © Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Davey Todd (74) leads the pack on his way to victory during an entertaining and enthralling Supersport race yesterday — © Stephen Davison

Delighted Davey Todd once again found an extra gear to come out on top in a pulsating Supersport race and secure a double for Clive Padgett’s Honda team.

The 27-year-old won the first race on Thursday for his second Supersport win at the North West 200 following a wet weather masterclass in 2019.

Todd was the nearly man on the north coast 12 months ago, but he well and truly shook off that tag to take his place on the top step after a stunning pass on the brakes yesterday.

Todd fell behind Richard Cooper (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha) on the Coast Road on the sixth and final lap, but he utilised his prowess on the brakes to slide underneath Cooper into Juniper chicane.

From there, Todd powered the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda to the finish, taking the chequered flag by 0.253s from Cooper, with Peter Hickman securing the last rostrum place on his Trooper Beer Triumph.

Hickman set a new lap record at 118.273mph as he finished 0.3s down on Cooper, with Dean Harrison a close fourth on a second BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha.

“This one is even better,” Todd enthused. “The boys were going so hard and I wasn’t sure I was going to do it.

“I just about hung on, and holding these guys off is hard. Each time someone came past me, I tried to bite back, and that’s the hardest I’ve rode here.

“I didn’t want to settle for second and I got a taste of winning on Thursday, and I knew I was strong on the bike.

“I made a stab at it and got up the inside, so it’s a dream come true.”

Cooper’s chances looked to be over when he made a mistake on the brakes at Mather’s on the first lap, but although he was down in seventh over the line, he somehow hauled himself back into the battle for victory.

“I made a massive schoolboy error into Mather’s but I didn’t panic,” he said.

“I put my foot down and stopped, and then I was able to get into a good rhythm and catch them up.”

He went on: “I braked deeper than ever into the chicane, but Davey Todd is masterful on the brakes.

“To come back and get a podium is mega for the BPE/Russell Racing boys.”

Michael Dunlop was fifth on his MD Racing Yamaha, with pole man Alastair Seeley in sixth on the Powertoolmate Ducati after running on at Juniper chicane on the fifth lap.

Supersport Result:

1 D Todd (Honda) 27m 31.655s

2 R Cooper (Yamaha) +0.253s

3 P Hickman (Triumph) +0.316s

4 D Harrison (Yamaha) +0.539s

5 M Dunlop (Yamaha) +4.798s

6 A Seeley (Ducati) +7.887s

7 A McLean (Yamaha) +39.485s

8 M Browne (Yamaha) +43.334s

New Lap Record:

Hickman 4m 33.029s (118.273mph)