I have no doubts over Jonny Evans’ return to Man United, insists Michael O’Neill

Michael O’Neill insists he has no reservations about the impact on Northern Ireland of Jonny Evans signing a deal with Manchester United until the end of the season and not being a first team regular at club level.

Centre-back Evans (35) has agreed a new contract with the Old Trafford club having initially joined on a short term basis in the summer after leaving Leicester City following their relegation to the Championship.

United boss Erik ten Hag will use Evans as defensive cover, confident that the player’s experience will benefit those around him on and off the pitch.

The former West Brom ace could have moved elsewhere, no doubt featuring on a week-to-week basis, but returning to his boyhood club United, where he won multiple Premier League titles in his first spell, is dream come true stuff.

Ahead of the Euro qualifiers in Slovenia and Kazakhstan when Evans will captain the Northern Ireland team in the absence of Steven Davis, O’Neill said: “The most important thing for me is that Jonny is happy.

“He has had a great career with over 100 international caps and has won everything in the game domestically so the biggest thing for Jonny is to be in a good place.

“I know he still enjoys being part of the international squad and is enjoying captaining the side as well.

“I don’t think Jonny has to play 40 games a season to be a good international player. I don’t have any reservations about that at all.

“If anything, if he was playing 46 games a season in the Championship I think he would probably need recovery more than he will do if he is playing on a less frequent basis.

“Intelligent players like Jonny can deal with that situation.

“I believe he has made a really positive impression at Manchester United in the period he has been back there, as I knew he would as he is a very influential player on and off the pitch.”

While Evans has returned to Old Trafford, twice capped midfielder Ethan Galbraith, who was not named in O’Neill’s squad for this month’s qualifiers, left United in the summer for League One side Leyton Orient.

O’Neill compares Galbraith’s situation to that of fellow internationals Alfie McCalmont and Sam McClelland who have departed Leeds and Chelsea respectively to join Carlisle and St Johnstone. He feels they have entered the ‘real football world’.

“I think Ethan is similar to Alfie and Sam in that they have been at big clubs Manchester United, Leeds and Chelsea,” explained O’Neill. “It is very difficult for young lads to break through at these clubs and I think now is where you start to redevelop and build your career.

“I watched Ethan last month and he played right wing back which isn’t a position that I would naturally think he would play though he did well in the game. Longer term would I say that was going to be his position? I’m not so sure but the most important thing is he is playing. He has had loans at Doncaster and Salford and now a permanent move to Orient.

“It is down to the players when they get to this stage of their career. The safety net of the big club has gone because if they go out on loan and it doesn’t work out they can go back to United or Chelsea. Now that doesn’t exist. They are in the real football world and their progression will be pretty much down to themselves.

“Ethan has an abundance of talent and at this moment he is on the edge of our squad. It is important he doesn’t miss club games so bringing him when he could miss club games and possibly won’t play for us isn’t the right thing for him.”

Northern Ireland squad to face Slovenia and Kazakhstan

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Aarhus, on loan from Burnley), Conor Hazard (Plymouth), Luke Southwood (Cheltenham)

Defenders: Jonny Evans (Manchester United), Craig Cathcart (unattached), Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough), Daniel Ballard (Sunderland), Ciaron Brown (Oxford United), Trai Hume (Sunderland), Eoin Toal (Bolton), Brodie Spencer (Huddersfiend, on loan at Motherwell).

Midfielders: George Saville (Millwall), Gavin Whyte (Portsmouth), Jordan Thompson (Stoke), Ali McCann (Preston), Shea Charles (Southampton), Conor McMenamin (St Mirren), Isaac Price (Standard Liege), Paul Smyth (QPR), Matthew Kennedy (Kilmarnock), Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock), Jordan Jones (Wigan).

Forwards: Josh Magennis (Wigan), Conor Washington (Derby), Dion Charles (Bolton).