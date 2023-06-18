I have plenty of unfinished business with Ballymena United, declares new arrival Johnny McMurray

Irish Premiership

Johnny McMurray is eager to produce the goods once more after securing his return to Ballymena United

The 28-year-old became new manager Jim Ervin’s second summer signing, returning to The Showgrounds where he spent three years before moving to full-time football with Larne.

A move was always on the cards for McMurray following Warrenpoint Town’s relegation to the Premier Intermediate League.

Instead of facing Dungannon Swifts in a Premiership Promotion/Relegation Play-Off, Barry Gray’s team suffered the embarrassment of dropping into the third-tier after being refused a licence by the IFA for next season.

McMurray wasn’t for hanging around and, even though there were a posse of clubs interested, the chance of moving back to his former employers was too good to turn down.

“I have some unfinished business at The Showgrounds,” he admitted. “I’m glad to be back and I’m really happy.

“With no disrespect to Warrenpoint, it probably was a bit too much to ask to go down that far. It’s just a pity the way things worked out for the club in terms of being relegated.

“It was sad, and what happened to them (being relegated) doesn’t really sit right with me.

“There are a lot of good people at Warrenpoint, it’s a pity they now have to start again at the bottom. I suppose people will say I’ve left the club in the lurch... it was difficult, but when the chance to came to rejoin Ballymena, I had to take it.

“When I met Jim (Ervin), it was an easy decision. I had the chance to go back in January, but things just didn’t happen.

“I’m just glad I’ve got the opportunity to go back and be part of the family again.”

McMurray now joins the experienced Colin Coates on Warden Street, snapped up from Cliftonville by the shrewd Ervin.

“It will be a bit strange with Jim being the manager instead of my team-mate, but I’m sure he’ll take his leadership skills into the job,” added McMurray.

“I’ve had a massive amount of people wishing me good luck and I can’t wait to get started, they were pretty much letting me know that they are happy to have me back.

“They knew when I left the club, it was basically the lure of full-time football, that’s why I joined Larne. It was something that I wanted to do.

“I had numerous chances to join Linfield a few years back, but the full-time prospect was something I always wanted to do.

“As a player, Jim experienced the lot, he had a great career. He knows what he wants, and he knows the players he wants. He’s got great contacts in the game and I’m sure he’ll add to the squad before the start of the season.

“I had a good chat with him in terms of what he wants to do and the targets he has. Obviously, signing Colin was a massive hit for him... he had a great few seasons at the Reds.”

Ironically, McMurray’s finest hour came in 2022’s Irish Cup Final, when he bagged the winning goal in extra-time to help Crusaders beat Ballymena at Windsor Park.

“I’m sure the fans will forgive me, especially if I can bang in a few early goals,” he laughed. “It’s kind of weird because my career has now come full circle.

“I’ve played for Cliftonville, Larne and now Ballymena on two occasions. By their own high standards, Ballymena have struggled in the League over the past few seasons, even though they reached successive Irish Cup Finals.

“It’s a massive club with a massive support base, so hopefully we can help bring the good times back to the club. We start back on July 1, so I can’t wait to get going and team up with my wee mate Davy McDaid again.”