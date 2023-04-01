I hope I’ve repaid Stephen Baxter’s faith, says Crusaders’ Irish Cup hero Declan Caddell

Crusaders 1 Dungannon Swifts 0

Jordan Forsythe was an outstanding performer in the Crusaders midfield against Dungannon Swifts — © Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

Dungannon Swifts defender Ethan McGee shows his dejection at the final whistle after his team bowed out — © Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter applauds the fans following their Irish Cup Semi-Final success over Dungannon Swifts — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Declan Caddell readies what would prove to be a decisive late winner for Crusaders in their Irish Cup Semi-Final at Mourneview Park — © Stephen Hamilton/INPHO

Super-sub Declan Caddell hopes he has repaid Stephen Baxter’s trust after his stunning strike sent Crusaders into the Irish Cup Final.

The midfielder’s exquisite finish finally shattered Dungannon’s resistance just as extra-time was looming.

It was his only meaningful touch of the ball after coming on as a substitute moments beforehand — but it proved decisive, setting up a repeat of last year’s Final against Ballymena on May 7.

For Caddell, a Crues legend, it is a fairytale story.

He retired last May to become head of the club’s Academy, only to be lured back by Baxter six months later after an injury crisis at Seaview.

Now, at the age of 33, he has another shot at Irish Cup glory.

“If you’d told me I’d be back, scoring in a Semi-Final, I’d never have believed you,” Caddell said.

“Obviously this year with the injuries pre-Christmas, the gaffer had asked me to come in and do him a favour.

“Originally it was only meant to be for two or three weeks but he’s held on to me.

“For me, it’s nice to give something back.

“Obviously my role at the club is to support young players, and with Stephen having the faith in me – bringing me out of retirement and maybe question marks were raised over that – it’s just nice to give him something back for trusting me.”

The winning goal came in the 92nd minute, and was the one bit of quality in a competitive but scrappy Semi-Final.

With Dungannon pushing for a winner, Crusaders broke down the other end with purpose.

Paul Heatley’s clever pass released Caddell, and he darted between two Swifts players, stretched out his right foot and lobbed the ball over goalkeeper Declan Dunne.

It was a quite brilliant take, sending the Crues’ coaching staff spilling onto the pitch at Mourneview Park in celebration.

“Bar the offside that was given, I honestly think it was my only touch, so I’ll take that all day long,” Caddell added.

He continued: “Moments like that are nice, but I’m totally invested in my job at the minute and getting young players through.

“It’s nice to help the boys through, but I think next season, that’s definitely me.”

With Ballymena boss David Jeffrey among those watching from the stands, the Hatchetmen had the best of the few chances over the 90 minutes.

In the first-half, Dunne produced a superb one-handed stop to prevent Philip Lowry from heading in a free-kick from Ross Clarke.

Then, in the second period, Jordan Forsythe’s left-footed volley from distance was tipped onto the post by the Dungannon shot-stopper.

Caddell’s fabulous attempt eventually sent them through, and Baxter felt justice was done.

“The pleasing aspect of this match today was that we went to win the game,” he said.

“We created three, four huge moments in the game where their goalkeeper has made world-class saves, and we were off our seats thinking ‘that’s in the back of the net’. Otherwise, this could have been 3-0 or 4-0.

“However, Dungannon stayed in the game and fought particularly hard all around the pitch.”

Baxter also had words of praise for Caddell, beaming: “He’s dyed-in-the-wool Crusaders from a young boy at 15 in our youth Academy, and at 33 he has still got the talent to play at this level of the game, and the drive and the hunger to do it.

“He went into retirement, we gave him six months to get the Academy up and running, and I told him to stop faffing about… I told him to get out, dust it down and give us a wee bit because we need him off the bench.”

As the Crues look forward to the decider, Dungannon’s focus turns back to the fight for Premiership survival.

They battled hard here, defending well, but struggled to create chances – not helped by the early loss of winger Rhyss Campbell.

Their best chance came in the second-half when goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey spilled a cross from Cahal McGinty, but Joe Moore shot over.

Boss Dean Shiels reflected: “It is tough but that is the sport we are in, and this game is full of thousands and thousands of moments and variations of people making movements and the ball moving back and forward.

“If you switch off for one moment, you are out of the Cup and that is what transpired.

“Regarding what we set out to do, I’m proud of the players – the effort and commitment. Defensively I thought we were really good at dealing with the threats Crusaders have, because they have many threats.

“But that’s the sport we’re in, it’s those fine margins and good luck to Crusaders.”

CRUSADERS: Tuffey 6, Burns 7, Robinson 7, Larmour 7, McKeown 7, Clarke 7 (Ebbe, 82 mins 6), Winchester 7 (Caddell, 90 mins 6), Forsythe 7, Lowry 7, Heatley 6, Lecky 6 (Owens, 46 mins 7).

Subs not used: Murphy, Hegarty, Weir, O’Rourke.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne 7, Animasahun 6 (Lynch, 90 mins 6), Curry 7, Marron 7, McGinty 6, McGee 6, Knowles 6, Mayse 6, Moore 6 (Cushnie, 66 mins 6), Campbell 6 (Walsh, 21 mins 7), Jenkins 6 (McCready, 66 mins 6).

Subs not used: Nelson, S Scott, Bruna.

Referee: Raymond Crangle (Belfast)