I joined Glentoran to win the Irish League and play in Europe, says Daire O’Connor

Daire O’Connor is dreaming of week-long title celebrations when Glentoran win the Sports Direct Premiership.

The 26-year-old from Arklow signed a two year deal with the Glens nine days ago and made his first outing in a Glentoran shirt on Wednesday against St Mirren.

Marcus Kane’s testimonial game at Blanchflower offered fans a glimpse of what to expect from the former Cork City, Cliftonville and Ayr United forward.

O’Connor reveals he could have stayed on in Scotland but felt he was going nowhere and had bigger ambitions.

When he hangs up his boots further down the line, he wants to reflect on medals and memories of playing in Europe.

These things he can achieve under Warren Feeney, he says, as he weighs up what is important to him in his career.

“Ultimately, when you retire, what are you going to have to show for it?” muses O’Connor.

“I want to win a League. I want to have that week of celebration, they say it’s the best week of your life and Glentoran are in a great position to do that.

“I went to Ayr United for two years with mixed results — one good season, one bad season.

“In the first year, I had about four different managers fighting relegation, I was in the team, out of the team and it wasn’t ideal circumstances to settle into.

“So I wrote the first year off then in the second year we were flying and ended up finishing second on the last day of the season.

“I enjoyed it and it was a good experience but the lure of returning here, trying to win leagues and playing in Europe was massive.

“It can become a merry-go-round in Scotland very quickly and I’ve had that conversation with many people over in Scotland.

“I’m like ‘what is your end goal here? Do you want to bounce around the Scottish Championship in your career, get promoted to the Premiership when the majority of teams are fighting to stay in the division?’.

“If you’re not one of the big four or five clubs, your main aim every year is just to survive.

“You could go to League One or League Two, probably earn more money but what are you playing for?

“Will you reflect on finishing 15th in a 24-team league — happy days, didn’t get relegated, picked up a wage.

“If you come here, it’s a small League, you can be the main man, you can be well respected in that League where everyone knows who you are and the games are televised.

“I think since Gerard Lawlor went in as (NIFL) Chief Executive, the League has grown and the profile is bigger with the TV games.

“When I was in Scotland for two years, I was scrolling on Twitter, seeing more and more goals and I think the League has picked up massive traction since I left.

“At Glentoran, we’re going to Malta in 10 days, we’re aiming to win the League, so ambition-wise and experience-wise, I think there is a lot more to play for here.

“You can win medals and ultimately that’s what you want to be able to look back on when you retire.”

O’Connor enjoyed a brief spell at Cliftonville before moving to Ayr two years ago, and there was plenty to like about his darting, purposeful runs from the flank.

He jokes that he needed a buffer club before signing for Cliftonville’s Belfast rivals, while revealing there has been interest in him from The Oval for a few years.

“I think Paul Millar would tell you he’s been trying to get me for three years, even when I was at Cork City but I kept knocking him back and then obviously I went to Cliftonville,” he explains.

“There is a fierce rivalry there so I wasn’t going to cross the city right away, I thought I’d need a bridge between the clubs.

“No, I had another year in Scotland, I could have stayed but I wanted a new environment, a new challenge.

“Paul picked up the phone last month to say, ‘look, this is the project we have here’.

“I didn’t know Warren, but at Ayr I played with Dipo Akinyemi, who scored a lot of goals last season.

“He played under Warren at Welling United so I was straight on the phone to him as I knew there was a chance of me coming here.

“Dipo only had good words to say about him, so I met him on the Lisburn Road a couple of weeks ago for a coffee, he sold me the dream and here I am.

“I’m 26, as far as I am concerned I have 10 years in football at least.

“Look at Niall McGinn, he’s in great shape and still playing, so I feel I’m in the prime of my career.

“Short term, we need to win things at Glentoran. The fans haven’t enjoyed major trophy success since the Irish Cup three years ago, so that’s got to be a goal, and maybe progress in Europe.

“We’re not going to win the Europa Conference League but we want to go as far as we can.

“Financially and experience-wise, you want to play in as many countries as you can.

“From a personal viewpoint, ultimately you want to stand out, score goals and hopefully become one of the best wingers in the League.

“I want some stability after a couple of up and down years in Scotland, and I want as many goals and assists as I can get to help the team.”