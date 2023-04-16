I knew Larne would win title when they routed my Crusaders: Stephen Baxter

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter admitted his prediction came true when Larne were crowned Danske Bank Premiership Champions for the first time.

The champagne flowed at Seaview after goals from deadly Andy Ryan and Lee Bonis earned the east Antrim side a place in the history books.

Baxter was the first one to congratulate Larne manager Tiernan Lynch on the achievement, even before the final blast of referee Chris Morrison’s whistle.

It was a nice touch by Baxter, who was presented with a pre-match memento to mark his 900th game in charge of the Shore Road club.

Although Lynch’s team held a five-point advantage going into their final five games, they got the job done with a certain degree of style.

“You always must see the job through,” said Baxter. “They have been the stand-out team this season — they had a little bit more than every other side.

“We saw that when they beat us 4-1 down at their place earlier in the season. We were four goals down after about 20 minutes. That night, I predicted they would win the League title comfortably, and my words have come true.

“Larne have quality all around the park. What you must admire is the fact that they brought in key players at the start of the season and in the January transfer window. That helped them kick on to win the title.

“That’s the sign of a team that knew what they were doing; they knew what the prize was.

“You must tip your hat to everyone involved for getting the job done. It’s a hard thing to do, nothing is given to you easily. They had to work exceptionally hard over the last two or three years building the process.

“Kenny Bruce has ploughed in his own personal money and hard-earned cash to build it.

“What a phenomenal job he’s done in terms of the infrastructure at the club, the academy and what has been achieved on and off the pitch. So they deserve the utmost credit.”

Baxter also doffed his cap in the direction of Larne boss Lynch, who has helped lift the team from the depths of Championship football to the qualifying rounds of the Champions League.

He added: “Tiernan deserves a massive amount of credit, I told him to go and enjoy the moment because these are special moments in your life — they don’t come around all that often.

“It will sink in over the next day or two that he’s achieved something spectacular.

“Let’s face it, Larne were not a much-fancied club through the years and now, suddenly, they are top of the pile.

“Well done to them, they deserve it. Their fans came out in large numbers to celebrate with the team. They’ve been the best team, they’ll enjoy their moment.

“I know Tiernan has been under an enormous amount of pressure over the past number of weeks — I’ve been in his position.

“You don’t sleep for a start. Probably over the last six weeks or so, Tiernan has had two or three hours sleep every night.

“At times you are worried about one game coming your way, but when you are worrying about the likes of Linfield, Glentoran and Cliftonville coming down the track, then that’s when the doubts begin to come in — ‘Can we win this League?’

“You worry about every single game, but they have come out the other side and are worthy Champions. The pressure is now eased and they can enjoy the moment.”