I love seeing Tiger’s Bay kids likes Blaine McClure becoming a roaring success

Growing up in Tiger’s Bay, many of us dreamed of making it as a professional footballer, so I was delighted to hear that a young 16-year-old lad from the Shore Road area, Blaine McClure, has got his move across the water.

He, along with Callum Burnside from Ballymena, has signed for Rangers having done really well at Linfield. When we were growing up in Tiger’s Bay, it wasn’t Liverpool or Manchester United you wanted to join, but Rangers.

Blaine is a smashing player and came through at Linfield where everyone had high hopes for him and his hard work has started to pay off by getting his big move to Glasgow.

He’s a good looking lad and there will be the potential for distractions with girls on the scene, but I really hope he keeps his head screwed on and works hard as I really believe that he can go far.

I’ve spoken before about another young lad from Tiger’s Bay, Dale Taylor, who is now on loan at Burton Albion from Nottingham Forest and is already a Northern Ireland international, having made his debut against Lithuania in 2021. He has led the way for other youngsters, including Blaine.

I still see these lads as kids, but they will have younger lads looking up to them as an example of what can be achieved with hard work and dedication.

They will be thinking, ‘If they can do it, then I can do it too’.

That’s what gives people in working-class areas a bit of hope as they see others doing well.

It’s not easy for kids these days as there are so many distractions out there and it seems even worse nowadays in terms of drug abuse and everything else that goes with it, so it takes them to be mentally strong to achieve anything in life.

It would have been easy for Blaine, Dale and other lads to have gone wayward as I’m sure they will know plenty of others who have gone down the wrong path in life and easily could have followed suit, but it’s important that they stay on track and keep switched on.

It’s also important to have a good support system on top of everything else to have the best opportunity to make it in life.

I’m genuinely delighted for these kids as it’s great for the road and I keep a close eye on their progress, so I’ll do the same with Blaine as I did with Dale and I’ve said to Blaine’s dad that I want a signed top for my bar at home as I have a signed Dale Taylor Northern Ireland top from his debut against Lithuania.

I know Blaine’s mum, Tammy, and dad, Colin, very well.

Colin, or Victor as he is better known, played on the same Loughside Boys team as me when we were kids and he was someone who would have gotten stuck in and was a half decent player.

He had the touch of a baby elephant, so I have a feeling Blaine gets his football skills from Tammy.

Expect Usyk to have a lot of fans against Fury

I had already completed this column on the prospect of an undisputed heavyweight title showdown between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk fading when events took a turn on Friday as the latter accepted a 30% purse.

During the week, Usyk’s promoter said they had agreed on 50-50 but Fury wanted a bigger purse, so they offered 60-40 to the winner of the bout.

That was never a runner, though. The ball is very much in Fury’s court as Usyk looks to have done all he can to make it happen.

With Usyk accepting the 30%, I think this will result in him gaining a lot of fans for this fight so it will not be a case of Wembley being packed full of Fury supporters.

They have both verbally agreed now, so let’s hope that they can ensure all contracts are signed and this fight will be staged because the heavyweight division, and indeed boxing itself, absolutely needs it to happen.

Dubai bouts are worrying

The issue of boxers testing positive for banned substances just won’t go away.

I’m not sure who advised Conor Benn it was a good idea to be interviewed by Piers Morgan, but I think he came away looking even worse as he continued to plead innocence.

Away from that particular issue, there is a heavyweight fight next Saturday between Jarrell Miller and Lucas Browne — two men who have failed multiple tests before.

It’s a sad state of affairs they are topping a bill but given it is in Dubai, I expect they are both being well paid.

Miller lost out on a fight with Anthony Joshua in 2019 by failing a test and did so again the following year, while Browne was stripped of the WBA title he won against Ruslan Chagaev in 2016 before failing another test.

The UAE is becoming a regular venue and there seems a possibility Benn will face Manny Pacquiao there. It’s worrying fighters who have failed tests feel that is a place to continue their career.

Carroll can make an impact against Marriaga

A fight I am interested in for the right reasons takes place on the undercard of Miller-Browne between Jono Carroll and Miguel Marriaga.

Marriaga lost to Michael Conlan in Belfast last August and looks to be coming to the end of his career, while Jono needs a win to help him get back into the title frame.

This is a good match-up with a puncher in Marriaga against Jono who is more about work rate while being tough.

It could go either way as Carroll could easily walk into one from Marriaga or could out-work him, which I feel might be the outcome.

Cup final a step too far

My daughter Carla’s football team, Carryduff Colts, lost in their Cup Final for the second year in a row. Maybe it will be third time lucky next year.

They did very well against the best girls’ team I’ve seen in Belfast Swifts. Carla’s team has had a good year and had a good result against Larne a few weeks ago. They put in a really good shift in the Final but it wasn’t to be as they were beaten by the better team.

I must mention the two Swifts midfielders who had Crossley and Fitzpatrick on their backs.

They were like a prime Gerrard and Lampard and were a joy to watch.