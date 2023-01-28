I owe Oran Kearney so much, says Matthew Shevlin after reaching half-century of goals for Coleraine in win over Dungannon Swifts

Matthew Shevlin netted a double for Coleraine in the victory over Dungannon Swifts

Matthew Shevlin praised the influence of manager Oran Kearney as he reached a half-century of goals for Coleraine.

The 24-year-old scored two of the Bannsiders’ three against Dungannon Swifts, with only the post denying him a hat-trick late on — and he now has 50 goals in 95 games since signing from Linfield at the end of 2020.

“The last two seasons, I’ve been scoring consistently — it’s more than a goal every two games, so I’m delighted with that,” he said.

There was a touch of fortune about Shevlin’s first, which trickled over the line as the goalkeeper and a defender tried to clear.

It came right at the end of a first-half during which he had been frustrated by the Swifts’ offside trap.

But suddenly Coleraine clicked into gear with Andy Scott taking a ball from Lyndon Kane and feeding it through to Shevlin.

On this occasion, his run was timed to perfection and he stepped away from Cahal McGinty to shoot.

Declan Dunne got a hand to it but the ball spun over the line, despite McGinty’s attempts to kick it away.

Shevlin had no issues in claiming it, insisting: “Yes, definitely — it’s my goal.”

Coleraine had survived a big let-off minutes earlier when Stephen O’Donnell’s miscued clearance on Gerardo Bruna’s cross hit the crossbar.

But once ahead, they were always comfortable with Shevlin and Scott having chances to extend their lead.

They made it 2-0 in the 81st minute when Shevlin headed on a corner from Lee Lynch and Eamon Fyfe reacted quickest to fire home.

Shevlin added the third in the 89th minute, guiding home a cross from Josh Carson.

The striker is in the form of his life and is out in front as the Danske Bank Premiership’s top scorer this season.

He admits Kearney has been a big factor in rediscovering his best form after a difficult spell at Linfield.

“There were a good few years of my career where I didn’t play as regularly or as often as I would like,” Shevlin added.

“Oran gave me the chance to come to Coleraine and I snatched his hand off. It’s worked out brilliantly so far for me.

“He’s a very good man-manager and a good coach as well, but I think the main thing is that he keeps it simple for me.

“He just tells me to keep doing what I’m doing, or if there is something that I need to improve on or adjust, he will give me tips on how I can do that.”

This was Dungannon’s first home loss since November 12 and they will look back on the timing of the first goal as key.

Boss Dean Shiels said: “We were probably the better side in the first-half but then we concede one minute into injury time and the momentum swings.”

Shiels is also adamant that winger Rhyss Campbell will not be leaving this month.

The 23-year-old has been linked with Glentoran but Shiels said: “Rhyss won’t be going — there will be no more outgoings.

“Maybe with one or two of the young lads there is a possibility they could go on loan, but there will be zero outgoings regarding first-team players.”

Shiels would like to add to his squad, but admits it is a difficult market.

He added: “If the opportunity comes we will try and do something, but at the moment there is zero happening. We will have to maybe improve the players we have.”

DUNGANNON: Dunne 5, McGee 6, Marron 6, Animasahun 6, McGinty 5, Ruddy 6 (O’Kane, 73 mins, 6), Knowles 6, Bruna 6 (Lynch, 82 mins, 5), Walsh 6 (Moore, 73 mins, 6), Campbell 6, McCready 5 (Mayse, 62 mins, 6). Unused subs: Nelson, Francis, S Scott

COLERAINE: Deane 6, McDermott 6 (A Jarvis, 19 mins, 6), Brown 7, O’Donnell 7, D Jarvis 6, Lynch 7, Scott 7 (Carlin, 90 mins, 5), Kane 6, Carson 6 (McLaughlin, 90 mins, 5), McCrudden 7 (Fyfe, 77 mins, 7), Shevlin 8. Unused subs: Gallagher, Mullan, Farren.

Referee: Ben McMaster