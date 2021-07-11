I really hope Italy beat England in Euro 2020 final… or else we’ll all have to go and live in a cave

So the moment of truth has arrived for England in the Euro 2020 Final and I really hope that Italy win, otherwise we all might as well go and live in a cave somewhere away from all the stomach-churning media coverage.

England manager Gareth Southgate seems like a nice guy and some of the players seem like good guys but the reason I want Italy to win is because of the over-the-top media coverage and the way TV pundits like Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand get on. It’s just too much to take. We’ll never hear the end of it if they win the Final.

Just look at the ITV commentary on Wednesday night during the Semi-Final win over Denmark — it was so biased I couldn’t believe it. What ever happened to commentators having to put all bias to one side? It was just juvenile stuff.

Then you have their fans booing the national anthem of every team they have faced, which is totally dispectful — and they’ve even stolen Sweet Caroline from the Green and White Army.

Read more I applaud Nonito Donaire’s stance on drug testing and now every boxer must follow him

So Roberto Mancini, please make sure your boys are firing on all cylinders so you can bring it Rome!