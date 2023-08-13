I want Derry City to make the most of a potentially historic week, says boss Ruaidhri Higgins

Derry City boss Ruaidhrí Higgins wants his players to embrace what could be a memorable week for the club, starting with Sunday night’s home League clash against Drogheda United.

After Friday night’s results in SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Premier Division, the Foylesiders sit eight points behind leaders Shamrock Rovers, but they have played two games less and Higgins knows how important this evening’s game is for his team.

“Once Thursday’s match was over, we had to turn our thoughts to a massive game against Drogheda,” stated the Candystripes gaffer.

“I know what to expect because it’s the same any time we play them — it’s always going to be a tough game.

“Thankfully we have no new injury concerns. Patrick McEleney and Cameron Dummigan are obviously carrying knocks but, other than that, we’re in good shape.

“We’re well aware of the importance of our domestic games and what will be equally important is getting a big home crowd behind the players.

“It’s a tough schedule at the minute, but one we’re enjoying. The players and staff are continuing to give their all and I have no doubt that our supporters will do the same as we go after a big three points.”

After this evening’s encounter, Derry travel to Dublin to face Tobol Kostanay in Thursday night’s Europa Conference League third qualifying round second leg tie at Tallaght Stadium and Higgins has faith that his squad can turn around the 1-0 deficit and become the first side in the club’s history to reach the play-off stage of a European competition.

“We have to be positive and we have to take positives out of the first leg game and hopefully we can ram home home advantage next week, hopefully we can take a huge travelling contingent from Derry down to Dublin,” he added.

“I want us to get as much red and white in Tallaght as possible and that’s what we would love, it would give the players a huge lift and let’s see if we can do something special.”