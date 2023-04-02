I want to be a professional racer so I need to kick-start my career again, says Andrew Irwin

The new British Superbike Championship gets under way at Silverstone over the Easter weekend, when Andrew Irwin admits he is bidding to kick-start his career.

Irwin has returned to Honda Racing UK to ride the Fireblade after two challenging seasons with Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team on the SYNETIQ BMW.

The 28-year-old won four races as a Honda rider during his previous spell in the team from 2019 to 2020.

He secured a best championship finish of sixth in 2020 but Irwin was unable to find consistent form on the BMW, although he did enjoy a strong finish to last season on the M1000RR, sealing three podiums in his final four races at Donington Park and Brands Hatch.

The Carrickfergus man has replaced his older brother Glenn in the Honda line-up, who has signed with former team PBM to ride the BeerMonster Ducati Panigale.

And Irwin feels it could be a make or break year as he attempts re-establish himself as a force to be reckoned with in BSB.

“I need to have the right mentality, have my head in the right place and surround myself with the right people,” said the former World Supersport rider.

“I want to be a professional motorbike racer, I don’t want to be a normal worker, so I need to kick-start my career again.”

Irwin has wrapped up an extensive testing programme, which concluded at a wet Silverstone in Northamptonshire last week, and is feeling confident on the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade going into round one.

“I’ve done a lot of laps, and the team have all worked really hard,” he said.

“My return to Honda Racing UK begun with 10 days of testing and I really feel that we have ended the test with the bike in a really good place, the best I’ve felt with the bike, and I feel really confident to be back riding the Honda Fireblade.

“I’m also really excited to be back working with my crew chief from 2019, ‘Spider’ (Darren Maisey), who I work with very well.

“Fundamentally the bike has the same DNA as the 2020 bike that I last rode but it has definitely taken a step forward.

“Hopefully, with this package, we can put together a really strong season.”

Fellow Carrick man Alastair Seeley will also feel he has a point to prove this year on his return to the British Championship.

Seeley will ride in the National Superstock 1000 Championship – a title he won in 2009 – after rekindling his hugely successful association with TAS Racing to ride the SYNETIQ BMW.

The 43-year-old will also spearhead the Northern Ireland team’s quest for victory at the North West 200 next month.

Free practice at Silverstone takes place on Good Friday with the BSB Sprint race on Easter Saturday scheduled for 4.30pm.

Also on Saturday, Bishopscourt in Co Down hosts the second round of the Ulster Superbike Championship, when the 47th Enkalon Trophy and David Wood Trophy races headline a packed schedule.

Ballymena’s Jason Lynn will be aiming to build on his lead in the series after winning both Superbike races on the J McC Roofing Kawasaki last month.

Meanwhile, Red Bull KTM’s Brad Binder produced a sensational performance to win the MotoGP Sprint race yesterday in Argentina after starting from 15th place on the grid.

The South African had to pull out all the stops on the final lap to hold off Italy’s Marco Bezzecchi on the VR46 Ducati, whose team-mate Luca Marini also finished on the rostrum in third.

Lenovo Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia, who won both races at the season-opener last weekend at Portimao in Portugal, finished sixth.

The main race today is scheduled for 18:00 BST.