I want to create a link between my team and the NI public ahead of the Euros, says U19 boss Gareth McAuley

New Northern Ireland Under-19 manager Gareth McAuley is determined to build a connection between the general public and his team ahead of next year’s European Championship Finals.

McAuley is excited by the prospect of the Under-19 Euros being staged here in 2024 and, as hosts, Northern Ireland automatically qualify to take on the continent’s top nations at that level.

The former West Brom and Rangers defender famously scored Northern Ireland’s first goal at Euro 2016 as the country came together to cheer on Michael O’Neill’s team and he is keen to create a positive buzz for his boys prior to their time in the sun.

McAuley was assistant to Gerard Lyttle when Northern Ireland’s Under-17 and Under-19 sides made history by reaching the elite qualifying stages of their Euro tournaments and earlier this week the 43-year-old, who won 80 senior caps, was unveiled as the Under-19 boss following the IFA exit of Lyttle, who is now number two to Jim Magilton at Cliftonville.

Moving forward, the ex-Coleraine centre-back will work closely with O’Neill and Under-21 manager Tommy Wright and is in the process of assembling his squad for his first match in charge — a trip to face Italy on September 7.

Liverpool’s Kieran Morrison is a talented attacking midfielder, capable of playing up front, who could receive a call for next month’s friendly.

Other promising kids to look out for are Brighton’s Ruairi McConville, Larne’s Sean Brown and Derry City’s Daithi McCallion, currently on loan at Finn Harps.

Two players with family connections to past and present Northern Ireland midfielders could also be included with St Mirren defender Gallagher Lennon — son of ex-Celtic boss Neil — and Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles — brother of Southampton ace Shea — rated highly by McAuley.

“It is fantastic that we are hosting the Under-19 European Championship finals next year. It offers a wonderful opportunity to our players,” explains McAuley.

“I’d love to see the people of Northern Ireland get behind the tournament and our team. I’m passionate about creating a connection between our talented young players and the fans and the people here.”

As a football-mad teenager, McAuley didn’t have the opportunities gifted youngsters have now. He started out at Linfield, moving on to Crusaders before shining at Coleraine and earning a move to Lincoln City.

From there, his career progressed with Leicester City and Ipswich Town and West Brom, where he became a Premier League regular. He retired in 2019 after a year with boyhood club Rangers.

“I didn’t play schools internationals. My pathway was different to a lot of the players today,” says McAuley, still a huge favourite with the Green and White Army.

“I’m glad it’s changed. The opportunities for young players now are incredible; the trips away, the experience, the different teams they get to play against.

“As well as that, it’s the exposure. Most kids, they just want that exposure now, don’t they? They want to be seen, they want everything to be out there, not that that is the biggest thing about the trips but it’s what the kids probably take out of it.”

With this McAuley’s first role as boss, he says: “My way of doing it is person before player, the connection and relationship with the player, especially young players because they are all over the place on their journey and where they are trying to get to.

“When I started coaching, I realised I had been managing in dressing rooms for a long time. Yes, at times I can be opinionated, or strong-willed on different things, demanding standards, but when it came to interaction with team-mates, there was no point shouting and screaming.

“I have the experience of playing in a dressing room with multiple cultures from around the world and nobody reacts the same. Nobody reacts to getting screamed at as much as they used to back when I started out.

“So when it came to my coaching badges, I realised I had been doing it for years in my own way around the dressing room.

“That’s what I will continue to do as I move forward through the age group.

“A lot of things will be player-led in terms of standards. Obviously there is a line, and if that line is crossed I might have to get involved, but it’s their standards and where they want to get to.”