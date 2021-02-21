'I was on verge of quitting': Jordan Brown through to face Ronnie O'Sullivan in first ever ranking final after humbling Stephen Maguire

Jordan Brown has already got the better of Mark Selby and Stephen Maguire this week.

Jordan Brown goes in search of history today as he takes on Ronnie O'Sullivan for the right to become Welsh Open champion.

The Portrush-based world No.81 had never previously been past the last eight in a ranking event but thumped Stephen Maguire 6-1 in Saturday's Semi-Final to continue his fairytale run.

The event has never been won by a Northern Irishman - Joe Swail was runner-up in 2009 - and Brown hopes his remarkable week will finish with a flourish.

"It's all just clicked," he said. "A final has come sooner than I expected but I've always believed I had the ability to do something in the game.

"I had some tough years and I was on the verge of quitting. I was getting up at half five in the morning to work in a petrol station.

"To think about that compared to now is very emotional."

Brown now plays the Rocket, who beat Mark Williams 6-1 in the last four to continue his bid for a record-equalling fifth Welsh Open title.

"He's the greatest ever, no doubt about it," Brown said. "It will be a showpiece occasion for everyone back home, it's just a shame I can't have friends and family here.

"But everybody is cheering me on, my phone is full of messages. I've just got to keep it up."

Brown is the lowest-placed ranking event finalist since 2007, while he has also booked his place in next week's lucrative Players Championship as a result of his run in Newport.

◊Watch the Welsh Open live on Eurosport, Eurosport app and stream on discovery+