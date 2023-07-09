I will never tire of playing in Europe for Crusaders, insists midfielder Philip Lowry

Midfielder Philip Lowry admits there is no better highlight for him than playing teams like Swiss titans Basel in European competition

Wolves, Copenhagen and Basel are the highlights from what Crusaders midfield powerhouse Philip Lowry calls ‘the greatest achievement of my career’.

The 33-year-old refers to playing in Europe over the course of a glittering career that has yielded four Premiership titles and five Irish Cups to date.

The Crues fly out to Finland to take on FC Haka in the Europa Conference League on Thursday buoyed by an impressive Charity Shield win over Larne last weekend.

Lowry’s first taste of European football came with Linfield against Randers in the Europa League in 2009; his most recent in a battling tie last year against Swiss giants Basel that included a magnificent 1-1 draw at Seaview.

This is what football is all about for the Limavady man, who scored an incredible 21 goals last season.

“I believe playing in Europe is the pinnacle of my career,” Lowry declares.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play in Europe a lot in my career and I never take it for granted.

“There are players in three Leagues in England who never get a sniff of playing in Europe, so I consider myself very fortunate.

“It’s the standard of football, the facilities, the crowds and the chance of a glamour tie against top European opposition.

“Playing against Wolves, Copenhagen and Basel was amazing. As a player, I don’t think you realise how big these games are at the time.

“For me personally, playing in Europe is the greatest achievement of my career.

“I’ve never been to Finland and I don’t know much about Haka to be honest, though I’m led to believe they haven’t enjoyed the greatest League campaign this year. They are a full-time club playing a level above us and our objective is to keep the tie alive for the game at Seaview, where we have a very good record.

“We are going there to give a good account of ourselves.”

Crusaders secured a place in Europe thanks to an Irish Cup Final triumph over Ballymena United, the north Belfast club’s third in four years. Cup success has compensated for tilts at the title that withered on the vine, giving Lowry a sense of déjà vu.

“We fell away in the League after Christmas then enjoyed a late rally to win the Irish Cup at the end of the season, and it was like Groundhog Day,” he explains.

“I think in the League, we haven’t had the depth of squad to win the League, it often felt like we were one injury away from trouble. It’s pleasing to have won the Irish Cup three times in recent years and it’s a good time to be a Crues fan.

“I was surprised how well we played against Larne in the Charity Shield, bearing in mind they are full-time and were back training three weeks before we were.

“The manager (Stephen Baxter) made a number of new signings and they have hit the ground running.

“I can’t remember so many new faces arriving in my seven years at the club but there is a good mix of young and experienced players.

“Jimmy Callacher was excellent against Larne and, for me, he remains the best centre-half in the League.

“James Teelan scored against Larne and he adds a freshness to the squad, as do Mal Smith, Lloyd Anderson and Mikhail Kennedy.

“There have been a lot of observations about the age of the team with players like myself, Jordan Forsythe, Robbie Weir and Paul Heatley in our 30s now.

“What I would say is, look at their performances. Take those players out of the team and where would we be?

“From the perspective of one of the ‘older’ players, we welcome the younger legs coming into the squad, it’s up to them to stake a claim in the team. Equally, it’s up to established players to prove that they deserve to wear the shirt.”